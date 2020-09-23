STREAMWIDE : _ H1 2020 RESULTS

Paris, 21 September 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

The €0.9 million research tax credit receivable in respect of 2019 was paid in May

2020. Lastly, financing cash flow amounted to a €0.4 million outflow mainly due

to the negative variation in lease liabilities (€0.3 million decrease following

application of IFRS 16).

Accordingly, the Group's financial structure remains strong with shareholders'

equity at €11.6 million and a healthy net cash balance of €4.1 million (excluding

lease liabilities) June 30th 2020. The Group continues to pay back the bond loan

issued by the GIAC in 2013 in quarterly instalments (€90k). The outstanding

balance was €0.8 million at the end of June 2020.

The payment of the PGE state-guaranteed loan obtained in late June 2020 (€2.5

million) and the sales of treasury shares in July 2020 (€2.6 million), only took place

in July 2020 and are not included in 30 June 2020 statements.

_ OUTLOOK: GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY INCREASE IN 2020 CONFIRMED

Given the positive revenue trend seen so far in the second half of this year, the

Group expects to achieve sustained growth in 2020 full-year revenue in line with

the strong performance in 2019. Given tight management of costs, primarily staff

costs, positive leverage should deliver a sharp improvement in full-year 2020

margins and earnings.

In the short term, the Group's business does not seem to be affected by the

prevailing global health crisis. The Group has successfully refocused on new

strategic and fast growing markets. The team on mission ("MCPTT/MCx") solution

developed in-house is in the process of becoming a market benchmark,

particularly in France and Europe where the number of ongoing projects with

recognised market players (integrators, distributors, operators) illustrates the

current dynamic. Meanwhile, the business-criticalteam on the run solution is

well positioned in the vast enterprise market. The potential of this solution is

demonstrated by ongoing contracts with Enedis and EDF in France and fleet

management contracts obtained in the USA.

These solutions will also soon be enhanced with a set of features related to real-

time shared communications (conference and screen-sharing), in response to

requirements and practices that have emerged and multiplied over the last few

months, following in particular the period of confinement, in order to adapt to

new digital collaborative restrictions.

These developments have been implemented and integrated in secure sovereign

architectures, thereby offering a considerable advantage over mass market

solutions currently in use and generating real value-added for businesses and

government agencies.

The telecom operator solutions sector remains a niche market in which major