STREAMWIDE : _ H1 2020 RESULTS

STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 - ALSTW - eligible for the French PEA PME), the
expert in critical communications software solutions, today announces a sharp
increase in first half earnings and operating profit margins driven by growth in
revenue from its new team on mission and team on the run business
communications solutions ("platforms" business) and efficient cost control.
SUMMARY IFRS INCOME STATEMENT (**)
in K€
HY 2020
%Rev
HY 2019
%Rev
FY 2019
%Rev
Var. (K€)
Revenues "Platforms"
4 002
61%
2 643
51%
4 973
49%
1 359
Revenues "Legacy"
2 558
39%
2 494
49%
5 236
51%
64
TOTAL REVENUES
6 560
5 137
10 209
1 423
Payroll expenses
-2 196
33%
-1 746
34%
-3 767
37%
-450
G&A and external expenses
-1 080
16%
-1 153
22%
-2 327
23%
73
Other expenses / products
333
-5%
254
-5%
412
-4%
76
TOTAL EXPENSES before amortisation
-2 943
-2 644
-5 682
-301
EBITDA (*)
3 617
55%
2 493
49%
4 527
44%
1 122
Amortisation
-1 808
-1 517
-3 317
-291
EBIT (*)
1 809
28%
975
19%
1 210
12%
830
Other operational expenses / products
-
10
4
-10
Financial expenses / products
-50
-10
-23
-40
Fiscal expenses / products
-14
-6
-50
-5
NET RESULTS
1 745
27%
970
19%
1 141
11%
776
EBITDA (EBIT before depreciation and amortisation) equals the difference between operating income and operating expenses before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current
assets.
EBIT includes depreciation, amortisation and impairment.
(**) The first half consolidated financial statements are currently being audited.
STREAMWIDE SA _ 84 rue d'Hauteville _ 75010 Paris, France
T +33 1 70 22 01 01 _ F +33 1 45 23 43 74 _ M info@streamwide.com
French company (SA) with capital of €291,749.90 _ Paris TCR 434 188 660
Page 1/6
Paris, 21 September 2020
PRESS
RELEASE
_
GROWTH IN EARNINGS AND SIGNIFICANT LEVERAGE
The increase in first half 2020 revenue (up €1.4 million), resulting from the new
critical business communications solutions (up €1.4 million or 51% and accounting
for over 60% of Group revenue for the first half) had a direct positive impact on
EBITDA (€3.6 million), which rose by €1.1 million (+45%) to €3.6 million. The
increase in EBITDA thus represents 79% of the increase in revenues recorded at
June 30, 2020, and 55% of income. After depreciation and amortisation, EBIT
amounted to €1.8 million, up €0.8 million or 85%, and represented 28% of first half
revenue versus 19% in H1 2019.
Excluding depreciation and amortisation and after IFRS 16 restatement of lease
expenses (€0.3 million decrease for H1 2020 and 2019), operating expenses
amounted to €2.9 million versus €2.6 million in H1 2019. The €0.3 million increase
is attributable to a €0.4 million net increase in payroll costs after capitalisation of
development costs, partly offset by a €0.1 million decrease in external charges.
Before activation of the payroll costs due to product development, the payroll
increases by €1.1 million linked to the increase in headcount between 30 June
2019 (147 employees) and 30 June 2020 (178 employees). As such, the increase in
staff costs is solely due to the increase in headcount, as the average salary paid by
the Group remained stable.
After a limited net financial expense of €50k and an almost negligible tax
expense (€14k), net income came to €1.7 million, up sharply (+80%) versus H1 2019.
Accordingly, H1 2020 EBIT and net income exceeded the full-year figures for 2019.
_
STRONG CASH AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
The balance sheet total at 30 June 2020 was €23 million versus €20.3 million at 31
December 2019 (see appendix below).
The €2.7 million increase was mainly due to changes in intangible assets (net
capitalized value of €1 million) and tangible assets (lease assets down €0.3
million) and the increase in trade receivables (up €1.2 million) in line with the
increase in revenue and gross cash and cash equivalents (up €1 million). The
change in liabilities was mainly due to the increase in shareholders' equity
following H1 2020 net income (€1.7 million), tax payables (up €0.6 million) and
deferred income (up €0.7 million).
Gross cash and cash equivalents increased by €1.0 million reaching €5 million
June 30th 2020, driven by revenue and earnings growth.
Operating cash flow (€2.9 million including a €0.3 million impact from IFRS 16
reclassification of items from operating to financing cash flows) dipped slightly
due to the change in working capital over the period (+€0.2 million due to the
activity growth during the period), while recurring capital expenditure on product
development remained high at €2.5 million (see appendix below).
2020. Lastly, financing cash flow amounted to a €0.4 million outflow mainly due
to the negative variation in lease liabilities (€0.3 million decrease following
application of IFRS 16).
Accordingly, the Group's financial structure remains strong with shareholders'
equity at €11.6 million and a healthy net cash balance of €4.1 million (excluding
lease liabilities) June 30th 2020. The Group continues to pay back the bond loan
issued by the GIAC in 2013 in quarterly instalments (€90k). The outstanding
balance was €0.8 million at the end of June 2020.
The payment of the PGE state-guaranteed loan obtained in late June 2020 (€2.5
million) and the sales of treasury shares in July 2020 (€2.6 million), only took place
in July 2020 and are not included in 30 June 2020 statements.
_
OUTLOOK: GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY INCREASE IN 2020 CONFIRMED
Given the positive revenue trend seen so far in the second half of this year, the
Group expects to achieve sustained growth in 2020 full-year revenue in line with
the strong performance in 2019. Given tight management of costs, primarily staff
costs, positive leverage should deliver a sharp improvement in full-year 2020
margins and earnings.
In the short term, the Group's business does not seem to be affected by the
prevailing global health crisis. The Group has successfully refocused on new
strategic and fast growing markets. The team on mission ("MCPTT/MCx") solution
developed in-house is in the process of becoming a market benchmark,
particularly in France and Europe where the number of ongoing projects with
recognised market players (integrators, distributors, operators) illustrates the
current dynamic. Meanwhile, the business-criticalteam on the run solution is
well positioned in the vast enterprise market. The potential of this solution is
demonstrated by ongoing contracts with Enedis and EDF in France and fleet
management contracts obtained in the USA.
These solutions will also soon be enhanced with a set of features related to real-
time shared communications (conference and screen-sharing), in response to
requirements and practices that have emerged and multiplied over the last few
months, following in particular the period of confinement, in order to adapt to
new digital collaborative restrictions.
These developments have been implemented and integrated in secure sovereign
architectures, thereby offering a considerable advantage over mass market
solutions currently in use and generating real value-added for businesses and
government agencies.
The telecom operator solutions sector remains a niche market in which major
business opportunities for renewing services with our existing telecom solutions.
Over the coming months, the Group will maintain a high level of investment in the new team on mission and team on the run critical communications solutions. The current and future developments (SDK, API, provisioning, FSM and new operational features) should allow the Group to further increase its technological lead and confirm its position as a key player in the critical communications market.
All Group indicators (revenue, profit margins, cash, and development plans) are well on track and should all show growth in 2020. Given this strong momentum and the numerous major projects currently underway, the Group expects 2021 to be another year of growth.
