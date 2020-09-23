Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  StreamWIDE    ALSTW   FR0010528059

STREAMWIDE

(ALSTW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Growth Paris - 09/23 09:25:21 am
19.1 EUR   +0.53%
09:35aSTREAMWIDE : _ h1 2020 results
PU
09/21STREAMWIDE : _ hy 2020 results
PU
09/21STREAMWIDE : H1 2020 results: Strong increase in margins and profitable growth outlook confirmed
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STREAMWIDE : _ H1 2020 RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Paris, 21 September 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

H1 2020 RESULTS:

STRONG INCREASE IN MARGINS

PROFITABLE GROWTH OUTLOOK

CONFIRMED

_

EBITDA:

€3.6m (up 45%)

EBIT:

€1.8m (up 85%)

NET INCOME:

€1.7m (up 80%)

NET CASH:

€4.1m (up €1,1 million)

_

STREAMWIDE (FR0010528059 - ALSTW - eligible for the French PEA PME), the

expert in critical communications software solutions, today announces a sharp

increase in first half earnings and operating profit margins driven by growth in

revenue from its new team on mission and team on the run business

communications solutions ("platforms" business) and efficient cost control.

SUMMARY IFRS INCOME STATEMENT (**)

in K€

HY 2020

%Rev

HY 2019

%Rev

FY 2019

%Rev

Var. (K€)

Revenues "Platforms"

4 002

61%

2 643

51%

4 973

49%

1 359

Revenues "Legacy"

2 558

39%

2 494

49%

5 236

51%

64

TOTAL REVENUES

6 560

5 137

10 209

1 423

Payroll expenses

-2 196

33%

-1 746

34%

-3 767

37%

-450

G&A and external expenses

-1 080

16%

-1 153

22%

-2 327

23%

73

Other expenses / products

333

-5%

254

-5%

412

-4%

76

TOTAL EXPENSES before amortisation

-2 943

-2 644

-5 682

-301

EBITDA (*)

3 617

55%

2 493

49%

4 527

44%

1 122

Amortisation

-1 808

-1 517

-3 317

-291

EBIT (*)

1 809

28%

975

19%

1 210

12%

830

Other operational expenses / products

-

10

4

-10

Financial expenses / products

-50

-10

-23

-40

Fiscal expenses / products

-14

-6

-50

-5

NET RESULTS

1 745

27%

970

19%

1 141

11%

776

  1. EBITDA (EBIT before depreciation and amortisation) equals the difference between operating income and operating expenses before depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-current

assets.

EBIT includes depreciation, amortisation and impairment.

(**) The first half consolidated financial statements are currently being audited.

STREAMWIDE SA _ 84 rue d'Hauteville _ 75010 Paris, France

T +33 1 70 22 01 01 _ F +33 1 45 23 43 74 _ M info@streamwide.com

French company (SA) with capital of €291,749.90 _ Paris TCR 434 188 660

Page 1/6

Paris, 21 September 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

_

GROWTH IN EARNINGS AND SIGNIFICANT LEVERAGE

The increase in first half 2020 revenue (up €1.4 million), resulting from the new

critical business communications solutions (up €1.4 million or 51% and accounting

for over 60% of Group revenue for the first half) had a direct positive impact on

EBITDA (€3.6 million), which rose by €1.1 million (+45%) to €3.6 million. The

increase in EBITDA thus represents 79% of the increase in revenues recorded at

June 30, 2020, and 55% of income. After depreciation and amortisation, EBIT

amounted to €1.8 million, up €0.8 million or 85%, and represented 28% of first half

revenue versus 19% in H1 2019.

Excluding depreciation and amortisation and after IFRS 16 restatement of lease

expenses (€0.3 million decrease for H1 2020 and 2019), operating expenses

amounted to €2.9 million versus €2.6 million in H1 2019. The €0.3 million increase

is attributable to a €0.4 million net increase in payroll costs after capitalisation of

development costs, partly offset by a €0.1 million decrease in external charges.

Before activation of the payroll costs due to product development, the payroll

increases by €1.1 million linked to the increase in headcount between 30 June

2019 (147 employees) and 30 June 2020 (178 employees). As such, the increase in

staff costs is solely due to the increase in headcount, as the average salary paid by

the Group remained stable.

After a limited net financial expense of €50k and an almost negligible tax

expense (€14k), net income came to €1.7 million, up sharply (+80%) versus H1 2019.

Accordingly, H1 2020 EBIT and net income exceeded the full-year figures for 2019.

_

STRONG CASH AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The balance sheet total at 30 June 2020 was €23 million versus €20.3 million at 31

December 2019 (see appendix below).

The €2.7 million increase was mainly due to changes in intangible assets (net

capitalized value of €1 million) and tangible assets (lease assets down €0.3

million) and the increase in trade receivables (up €1.2 million) in line with the

increase in revenue and gross cash and cash equivalents (up €1 million). The

change in liabilities was mainly due to the increase in shareholders' equity

following H1 2020 net income (€1.7 million), tax payables (up €0.6 million) and

deferred income (up €0.7 million).

Gross cash and cash equivalents increased by €1.0 million reaching €5 million

June 30th 2020, driven by revenue and earnings growth.

Operating cash flow (€2.9 million including a €0.3 million impact from IFRS 16

reclassification of items from operating to financing cash flows) dipped slightly

due to the change in working capital over the period (+€0.2 million due to the

activity growth during the period), while recurring capital expenditure on product

development remained high at €2.5 million (see appendix below).

STREAMWIDE SA _ 84 rue d'Hauteville _ 75010 Paris, France

T +33 1 70 22 01 01 _ F +33 1 45 23 43 74 _ M info@streamwide.com

French company (SA) with capital of €291,749.90 _ Paris TCR 434 188 660

Page 2/6

Paris, 21 September 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

The €0.9 million research tax credit receivable in respect of 2019 was paid in May

2020. Lastly, financing cash flow amounted to a €0.4 million outflow mainly due

to the negative variation in lease liabilities (€0.3 million decrease following

application of IFRS 16).

Accordingly, the Group's financial structure remains strong with shareholders'

equity at €11.6 million and a healthy net cash balance of €4.1 million (excluding

lease liabilities) June 30th 2020. The Group continues to pay back the bond loan

issued by the GIAC in 2013 in quarterly instalments (€90k). The outstanding

balance was €0.8 million at the end of June 2020.

The payment of the PGE state-guaranteed loan obtained in late June 2020 (€2.5

million) and the sales of treasury shares in July 2020 (€2.6 million), only took place

in July 2020 and are not included in 30 June 2020 statements.

_

OUTLOOK: GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY INCREASE IN 2020 CONFIRMED

Given the positive revenue trend seen so far in the second half of this year, the

Group expects to achieve sustained growth in 2020 full-year revenue in line with

the strong performance in 2019. Given tight management of costs, primarily staff

costs, positive leverage should deliver a sharp improvement in full-year 2020

margins and earnings.

In the short term, the Group's business does not seem to be affected by the

prevailing global health crisis. The Group has successfully refocused on new

strategic and fast growing markets. The team on mission ("MCPTT/MCx") solution

developed in-house is in the process of becoming a market benchmark,

particularly in France and Europe where the number of ongoing projects with

recognised market players (integrators, distributors, operators) illustrates the

current dynamic. Meanwhile, the business-criticalteam on the run solution is

well positioned in the vast enterprise market. The potential of this solution is

demonstrated by ongoing contracts with Enedis and EDF in France and fleet

management contracts obtained in the USA.

These solutions will also soon be enhanced with a set of features related to real-

time shared communications (conference and screen-sharing), in response to

requirements and practices that have emerged and multiplied over the last few

months, following in particular the period of confinement, in order to adapt to

new digital collaborative restrictions.

These developments have been implemented and integrated in secure sovereign

architectures, thereby offering a considerable advantage over mass market

solutions currently in use and generating real value-added for businesses and

government agencies.

The telecom operator solutions sector remains a niche market in which major

business opportunities for renewing services with our existing telecom solutions.

STREAMWIDE SA _ 84 rue d'Hauteville _ 75010 Paris, France

T +33 1 70 22 01 01 _ F +33 1 45 23 43 74 _ M info@streamwide.com

French company (SA) with capital of €291,749.90 _ Paris TCR 434 188 660

Page 3/6

Paris, 21 September 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

Over the coming months, the Group will maintain a high level of investment in the new team on mission and team on the run critical communications solutions. The current and future developments (SDK, API, provisioning, FSM and new operational features) should allow the Group to further increase its technological lead and confirm its position as a key player in the critical communications market.

All Group indicators (revenue, profit margins, cash, and development plans) are well on track and should all show growth in 2020. Given this strong momentum and the numerous major projects currently underway, the Group expects 2021 to be another year of growth.

STREAMWIDE SA _ 84 rue d'Hauteville _ 75010 Paris, France

T +33 1 70 22 01 01 _ F +33 1 45 23 43 74 _ M info@streamwide.com

French company (SA) with capital of €291,749.90 _ Paris TCR 434 188 660

Page 4/6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StreamWIDE SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 13:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STREAMWIDE
09:35aSTREAMWIDE : _ h1 2020 results
PU
09/21STREAMWIDE : _ hy 2020 results
PU
09/21STREAMWIDE : H1 2020 results: Strong increase in margins and profitable growth o..
AN
08/14STREAMWIDE : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
07/20STREAMWIDE : _ h1 2020 revenue
PU
04/29STREAMWIDE : STREAMWIDE brings API and SDK integration to its team on the run an..
AN
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The market purge weighs more heavily on a few sectors
02/05STREAMWIDE : outlines strategic partnership with AIRBUS Secure Land Communicatio..
AQ
02/04STREAMWIDE : STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRBUS Secure Land Communications
AN
2016STREAMWIDE : 2016 President's Message - MultiVAS is over, welcome to Cloud VAS a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,2 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2019 1,20 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2019 59,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 55,3 M 64,8 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,30x
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart STREAMWIDE
Duration : Period :
StreamWIDE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STREAMWIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,80 €
Last Close Price 19,00 €
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Béglin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lilian Gaichies Chief Operating Officer & Director
Olivier Truelle Chief Financial Officer
Zakaria Nadhir Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lindy Marti-Wong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STREAMWIDE61.02%65
ADOBE INC.47.59%233 491
SQUARE, INC.148.71%69 009
AUTODESK, INC.25.13%50 338
WORKDAY INC.28.79%50 231
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.21.87%37 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group