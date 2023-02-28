STREAMWIDE : expands its Team on the run (TOTR) software solutions on Amazon Web Services Singapore

The expansion of STREAMWIDE's TOTR on AWS platform is part of the company's on-going commitment to delivering secured communication and collaboration solutions around the world.

The suite of services available on the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) platform includes:

Designed to work in both on-line and off-line mode, TOTR allows organizations to

browsers and is in synced with the mobile app running on either Android or iOS

TOTR provides organizations in both public and private sectors with a powerful

customers, providing them with the benefits of our TOTR solutions on the AWS

region is a key market for us, and this move will allow us to better serve our

"We are proud to be expanding our presence on AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore),"

scalability of the AWS cloud as well as data sovereignty.

region, and it provides organizations in the region with the speed, security and

This move is in response to the growing demand for the company's TOTR

For more information on STREAMWIDE's TOTR, please visit https://www.streamwide.com/en/team-on-the-run/.

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW - FR0010528059)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses.

These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, visit http://www.streamwide.com,connect on LinkedIn @streamwide and follow on Twitter @streamwide.

