    ALSTW   FR0010528059

STREAMWIDE

(ALSTW)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:07:24 2023-02-27 am EST
17.05 EUR   -0.29%
02/13Streamwide : _ Chiffre d'Affaires Annuel 2022
PU
02/13Streamwide : 2022 REVENUE: EUR 17.6m (up 5%) GROWTH DRIVEN BY PLATFORMS BUSINESS (up 12%)
AT
01/03Streamwide : _ Bilan Semestriel du Contrat de Liquidité
PU
STREAMWIDE : expands its Team on the run (TOTR) software solutions on Amazon Web Services Singapore

02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
Singapore, February 28th, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

STREAMWIDE expands its Team on the run (TOTR)

software solutions on Amazon Web Services Singapore

_

Singapore, 28 February 2023 - STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW -

FR0010528059), a leading provider of secure communication and

collaboration software, announced today the expansion of its cloud-based

Team on the run (TOTR) software solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region.

This move is in response to the growing demand for the company's TOTR

solutions offered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model in the Asia-Pacific

region, and it provides organizations in the region with the speed, security and

scalability of the AWS cloud as well as data sovereignty.

"We are proud to be expanding our presence on AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore),"

said Lindy Wong, General Manager, APAC, of STREAMWIDE. "The Asia-Pacific

region is a key market for us, and this move will allow us to better serve our

customers, providing them with the benefits of our TOTR solutions on the AWS

platform."

TOTR provides organizations in both public and private sectors with a powerful

suite of business-critical communication solutions to manage their remote teams'

communication and collaboration efficiently with unparalleled scalability and

security. The code-free digital workflow builder enables organizations to

accelerate their digital transformation process.

Integrated with geolocation tracking, digital workflow automation and

emergency features, TOTR empowers organizations to manage field operations

effectively with real-time status overview. TOTR service is accessible via web

browsers and is in synced with the mobile app running on either Android or iOS

devices, allowing users to access all data, files and conversations seamlessly.

Designed to work in both on-line and off-line mode, TOTR allows organizations to

handle diverse range of field operation situations.

The suite of services available on the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) platform includes:

  • Secure messaging and collaboration
  • Advance telephony
  • VoIP and Push-to-Talk (PTT)
  • Code-freeworkflow automation and scheduling
  • Field service management
  • Tracking and geofencing
  • Emergency alerts.

The expansion of STREAMWIDE's TOTR on AWS platform is part of the company's on-going commitment to delivering secured communication and collaboration solutions around the world.

STREAMWIDE Pte Ltd 141 Cecil Street #10-01 Singapore 069541 www.streamwide.com

Singapore, February 28th, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

For more information on STREAMWIDE's TOTR, please visit https://www.streamwide.com/en/team-on-the-run/.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW - FR0010528059)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its Team on mission (mission critical) and Team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses.

These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group discussions, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Based in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, visit http://www.streamwide.com,connect on LinkedIn @streamwide and follow on Twitter @streamwide.

Contacts

Lindy Wong | Michelle Chia

General Manager, APAC | Business Development Consultant, APAC

STREAMWIDE Pte Ltd

Inforequest-apac@streamwide.com

T +65 8205 1738

STREAMWIDE Pte Ltd 141 Cecil Street #10-01 Singapore 069541 www.streamwide.com

Disclaimer

StreamWIDE SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 17,5 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2022 2,90 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 50,2 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart STREAMWIDE
Duration : Period :
StreamWIDE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STREAMWIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,05 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Béglin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Truelle Chief Financial Officer
Ronan Jamet Vice President-Engineering
Lilian Gaichies Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lindy Marti-Wong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STREAMWIDE3.33%53
ADOBE INC.-4.75%146 743
WORKDAY INC.9.44%47 067
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.72%45 437
AUTODESK, INC.3.03%41 542
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-10.16%30 102