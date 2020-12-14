StreamWIDE : Team on the run...

Team on the run's latest mobile update (3.5.0) is now live for all users. Below you will see the list and description of the enhancements found in the update.
Admin group conversation: Delegate Conversation admin role
The group conversation administrator (the Initiator or another) can assign to a simple member of the group
conversation the administrative roles.
Admin group conversation: Group conversation admin leaving a conversation
Any administrator (the Initiator or another) can be able to leave a group conversation for any reason:
-
If there are more than one group conversation administrator (Initiator + Administrator(s) OR Several
Administrators), a group conversation administrator can leave the conversation without assigning other
administrator.
-
If there are only one group conversation administrator, the group conversation administrator must delegate
his/her Administrative Roles To one or Several Member(s) of the group conversation.
Admin group conversation: Deleted Admin from the Organization
As a group conversation administrator and I have been deleted from the organization (resigning
member, retirement etc.)
-
If there are more than one group conversation administrator, nothing happens. (No impact)
-
If there is only one group conversation administrator, the system will Assign the administrative roles to
all the members of the group conversation
Admin group conversation: Delete a group of users from a group conversation
The conversation admin can remove a predefined group from a conversation.
Disconnect and Show status of not connected user
Add the action of 'Disconnect' from settings page to let a user display as disconnected for other users
Start/Stop widget notification extension
When an end user clicks on start/stop, a URL is called to notify the scheduling interface that the worker has
started / finished his job
Fast Geolocation Tracking
The fast geolocation tracking feature will enable the dispatcher to see subscriber's location in real-time. Meaning
the mobile client will send continuously location updates. The feature can be enabled from the application
settings, or it can be triggered automatically when the user is in Emergency status (Emergency Alert/Man-Down).
Tail Time
Tail time allows the users to automatically answer to a channel during a specific tail time after the talk group has
been used. After the tail time is over all users will move back to the PTT associated active channel. Based on the settings from Company Admin, the mobile users will have the tail time feature available and the period will be equal with the settings: 5 / 10 / 20 / 30 seconds.
Display who took the Floor
The last user that took the floor will be seen in: Channel Tab, Channel Screen and PTT Group Call Screen A
timestamp will be displayed next to the user Icon, showing the time of the release.
Connect active channel only - mode
The user can change the channel by pressing the left/right buttons from an accessory even when the Multi-
Channel feature is ON.
Change text color in missed PTT notification
Replace the grey with black color for the text displayed in missed PTT activity in messages view.
Priority Management for private and group calls
Setup a call priority order to preempt other call types, if a higher priority call is received while other call is
connected, the other call is terminated or placed on hold.
Priority Management for private and group calls
Setup a call priority order to preempt other call types, if a higher priority call is received while other call is
connected, the other call is terminated or placed on hold.
Improve termination of a call-in messaging screen
The user will not be able to start a new PTT/VoIP/Video Call if there is already a PTT/VoIP/Video Call ongoing with the same user, an error message will be displayed.
Audio conference
We added the audio conference feature, which is enabled by default if PTT is enabled and has the same
behavior for the late call entry as PTT group call.
Call forward
Added the call forward feature, which consist to forward a call to a specific user (configured from the web
administration) if the called party is not reachable.
Call transfer
Added the explicit call transfer feature, which allow user to transfer an ongoing incoming call (full duplex or video
call) to another user of their choice. Feature can be enabled/disabled by company from the web administration.
Disclaimer
StreamWIDE SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:10:04 UTC