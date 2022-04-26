StreamWIDE : Team on the run, the most secure solution to have at hand!

Threats are diverse and sometimes unpredictable.

Involving collaborators and equipping them with reliable tools to alert instantly, qualify the incident and act with conﬁdence are key factors to effectively manage a crisis.

Team on the run, the most secure solution to have at hand!

Empower your employees with the best means to effectively manage a crisis situation.

Your teams can instantly access the digital crisis toolkit and automated processes from any device (smartphone, PC or tablet), both oﬄine and online, to quickly report any incident. Team on the run allows you to control the information transmission circuit and to be in control of the situation during all phases of the crisis.

Communicate and coordinate your actions in real time.

Exchange sensitive information via a secure and reliable business platform - message broadcasting, instant multimedia chat, audio/video conferencing, on-call management, etc.

Protect your employees on the go.

The geolocation alert system allows you to be notiﬁed in real time when an employee is in distress so you can intervene quickly.

