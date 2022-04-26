Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. StreamWIDE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSTW   FR0010528059

STREAMWIDE

(ALSTW)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/26 03:00:27 am EDT
21.90 EUR   -0.45%
04:21aSTREAMWIDE : Team on the run, the most secure solution to have at hand!
PU
03/22STREAMWIDE : _ fy 2021 results
PU
03/21Streamwide S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StreamWIDE : Team on the run, the most secure solution to have at hand!

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Threats are diverse and sometimes unpredictable.

Involving collaborators and equipping them with reliable tools to alert instantly, qualify the incident and act with conﬁdence are key factors to effectively manage a crisis.

info@streamwide.com+33 1 70 22 01 01

Team on the run, the most secure solution to have at hand!

Empower your employees with the best means to effectively manage a crisis situation.

Your teams can instantly access the digital crisis toolkit and automated processes from any device (smartphone, PC or tablet), both oﬄine and online, to quickly report any incident. Team on the run allows you to control the information transmission circuit and to be in control of the situation during all phases of the crisis.

Communicate and coordinate your actions in real time.

Exchange sensitive information via a secure and reliable business platform - message broadcasting, instant multimedia chat, audio/video conferencing, on-call management, etc.

Protect your employees on the go.

The geolocation alert system allows you to be notiﬁed in real time when an employee is in distress so you can intervene quickly.

Powered by

Powered by

Disclaimer

StreamWIDE SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STREAMWIDE
04:21aSTREAMWIDE : Team on the run, the most secure solution to have at hand!
PU
03/22STREAMWIDE : _ fy 2021 results
PU
03/21Streamwide S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/21STREAMWIDE : Confirmed earnings and investment growth in 2021
PU
03/21STREAMWIDE : Confirmed earnings and investment growth in 2021
AN
03/21STREAMWIDE : Annual results
CO
03/19STREAMWIDE : New-generation communication solution for smart airports
PU
03/15STREAMWIDE : Team on mission for Critical infrastructure
PU
03/07STREAMWIDE : How TOTR Collaboration tools...
PU
02/14STREAMWIDE : 2021 Revenue: EUR 16.7m (up 20%) Another year of strong growth driven by the ..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,7 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net income 2021 3,70 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net cash 2021 6,30 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,3 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart STREAMWIDE
Duration : Period :
StreamWIDE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STREAMWIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Béglin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Truelle Chief Financial Officer
Ronan Jamet Vice President-Engineering
Lilian Gaichies Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lindy Marti-Wong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STREAMWIDE-35.10%71
ADOBE INC.-27.00%193 097
WORKDAY INC.-23.45%51 739
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.44%47 952
AUTODESK, INC.-33.39%40 704
DATADOG, INC.-31.68%37 288