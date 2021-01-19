Log in
StreamWIDE    ALSTW   FR0010528059

STREAMWIDE

(ALSTW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Growth Paris - 01/19 03:37:45 am
32.2 EUR   --.--%
STREAMWIDE : USE CASES – TOTR ADVANCED TELEPHONY SYSTEM
PU
04:06aSTREAMWIDE : Totr advanced telephony system brochure
PU
2020STREAMWIDE : Team on the run...
PU
StreamWIDE : USE CASES – TOTR ADVANCED TELEPHONY SYSTEM

01/19/2021 | 04:20am EST
TOTR Advanced Telephony System

Use cases

1 Team members communicate anywhere

Medical staff can communicate together using their smartphones instead of DECT, they can talk to a member or to a group of staff members, they can exchange critical information, share ﬁles and docs.

Receptionist can forward an external call to a doctor, for exp. someone asking about the health situation of his family member.

Emergency services can communicate together via the dedicated channel.

2 Better coordination

In the Supermarket, the merchandiser is supervising product placement on shelves, after ﬁnishing, he/she calls his/her manager via TOTR and show him/her the ﬁnal result for approval. He/she can also call the customer using video option to show him the product placed on shelves following their agreement.

08

3 More efﬁcient customer cupport

Technical support team have to work remotely due to pandemic and new government rules. The company will not stop giving support to their customers.

All the received calls will be redirected to the Technical support team on their mobile phones thanks to call-in to group via PBX. The ﬁrst one who answers the call will take care of the customer request/complaint/question.

If the customer needs to have contact with a supervisor for a decision, the receiver can transfer the call via TOTR to his supervisor.

4 Solve problems quickly on the shop ﬂoor with video capabilities

In the Factory, a worker needs a help from his supervisor who is located at the other side of the factory.

He calls him via TOTR and start a video streaming to show him the issue he has withthemachine.Thesupervisorrecommend him what he has to do and the problem is ﬁxed rapidly and easily.

09

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StreamWIDE SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:19:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 13,5 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2020 3,10 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
Net cash 2020 5,40 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 88,3 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales 2021 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 21,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pascal Béglin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lilian Gaichies Chief Operating Officer & Director
Olivier Truelle Chief Financial Officer
Zakaria Nadhir Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lindy Marti-Wong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STREAMWIDE25.78%107
ADOBE INC.-8.41%219 283
AUTODESK, INC.1.04%67 838
TWILIO INC.14.82%58 691
WORKDAY INC.-7.12%53 597
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.52%43 168
