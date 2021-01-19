StreamWIDE : USE CASES – TOTR ADVANCED TELEPHONY SYSTEM

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 13,5 M 16,3 M 16,3 M Net income 2020 3,10 M 3,75 M 3,75 M Net cash 2020 5,40 M 6,53 M 6,53 M P/E ratio 2020 31,0x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 88,3 M 107 M 107 M EV / Sales 2020 6,14x EV / Sales 2021 5,01x Nbr of Employees 178 Free-Float 21,9% Chart STREAMWIDE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends STREAMWIDE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 21,80 € Last Close Price 32,20 € Spread / Highest target -32,3% Spread / Average Target -32,3% Spread / Lowest Target -32,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Pascal Béglin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Lilian Gaichies Chief Operating Officer & Director Olivier Truelle Chief Financial Officer Zakaria Nadhir Director & Chief Technology Officer Lindy Marti-Wong Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) STREAMWIDE 25.78% 107 ADOBE INC. -8.41% 219 283 AUTODESK, INC. 1.04% 67 838 TWILIO INC. 14.82% 58 691 WORKDAY INC. -7.12% 53 597 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -4.52% 43 168