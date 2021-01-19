StreamWIDE : USE CASES – TOTR ADVANCED TELEPHONY SYSTEM
01/19/2021 | 04:20am EST
TOTR Advanced Telephony System
Use cases
1 Team members communicate anywhere
Medical staff can communicate together using their smartphones instead of DECT, they can talk to a member or to a group of staff members, they can exchange critical information, share ﬁles and docs.
Receptionist can forward an external call to a doctor, for exp. someone asking about the health situation of his family member.
Emergency services can communicate together via the dedicated channel.
2 Better coordination
In the Supermarket, the merchandiser is supervising product placement on shelves, after ﬁnishing, he/she calls his/her manager via TOTR and show him/her the ﬁnal result for approval. He/she can also call the customer using video option to show him the product placed on shelves following their agreement.
3 More efﬁcient customer cupport
Technical support team have to work remotely due to pandemic and new government rules. The company will not stop giving support to their customers.
All the received calls will be redirected to the Technical support team on their mobile phones thanks to call-in to group via PBX. The ﬁrst one who answers the call will take care of the customer request/complaint/question.
If the customer needs to have contact with a supervisor for a decision, the receiver can transfer the call via TOTR to his supervisor.
4 Solve problems quickly on the shop ﬂoor with video capabilities
In the Factory, a worker needs a help from his supervisor who is located at the other side of the factory.
He calls him via TOTR and start a video streaming to show him the issue he has withthemachine.Thesupervisorrecommend him what he has to do and the problem is ﬁxed rapidly and easily.
