Streamwide: share price rises, first half of the year deemed solid

Streamwide shares rose by almost 10% on the stock market on Tuesday, after reporting first-quarter growth deemed "solid" by analysts.



The software publisher for communications and mission-critical activities generated sales of 9.3 million euros in the first six months of the year, up 10%.



In a reaction note, analysts at TP ICAP Midcap describe the first half of the year as "still satisfactory", with growth of 24% in critical communications platforms, a better-than-expected performance.



"Despite a more difficult basis for comparison in the second half, the talk of potential new business opportunities is promising", says the brokerage firm.



Streamwide says it expects second-half revenues to be higher than in the first half, but warns that business growth over the period could be less marked than in 2023.



Euroland's teams - who hail the publication as being "in line" with their expectations - also point out that the first half of the year was marked by strong growth in platform revenues, which now account for 75% of sales.



Following this publication, Euroland says it remains Buy on the stock, with a target price of 35 euros.



