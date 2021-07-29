Streit Mecanique S A : awarded with the french government help “France relance”

It is with great pride that STREIT Technical Center has received confirmation of a grant of 200,000 euros within FRANCE RELANCE program.

Driven by the French Government, this program has for roadmap the economic, social and ecological refoundation of the country with the objective to build the France of 2030.

The investment, supported by french governement with 200,000 euros of grant, aims to automate and modernize our French plant by 2022. Many projects have already started, including the installation of robots on our lines and the study of automatic vision control. The integration of new know-how will allow us to strengthen our activity and expand our commercial offering to the e-market.

A successful reorientation that has already enabled STREIT to capture new business!