  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Streit Mécanique S.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLSTR   FR0000063976

STREIT MÉCANIQUE S.A

(MLSTR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
Summary

Streit Mecanique S A : Groupe announces its participation at the Global Industrie 2021 trade fair!

06/24/2021 | 05:59am EDT
STREIT Groupe looks forward to seeing you at Global Industrie Hall 6, stand 6G101, which will take place from September 6 to 9, 2021 at Eurexpo in Lyon. This international event brings together all stages of the industrial value chain, it is one of the unmissable events in which STREIT participates.

This year, we are offering you a meetings place with our teams in the Forge et Fonderie village. We will present our know-how, as well as our service offers (Foundry, co-development & assembly of mechanical components, etc.) with a turnkey approach for your future projects!

Our teams are waiting for you!

> Create your access badge online : https://globalindustrie2021.site.calypso-event.net/global.htm

Disclaimer

Streit Mécanique SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 09:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rémy Barthelmé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arnaud Fèvre Finance Director & Director
Roland Streit Co-Chairman
Meita-Ben Chen Co-Chairman
Didier Bolle-Reddat Chief Operating Officer & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STREIT MÉCANIQUE S.A5.00%0
MISUMI GROUP INC.9.31%9 484
HITACHI METALS, LTD.35.57%8 189
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)6.85%6 232
SFS GROUP AG24.95%5 364
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC37.93%5 132