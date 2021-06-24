Streit Mecanique S A : Groupe announces its participation at the Global Industrie 2021 trade fair!

STREIT Groupe looks forward to seeing you at Global Industrie Hall 6, stand 6G101, which will take place from September 6 to 9, 2021 at Eurexpo in Lyon. This international event brings together all stages of the industrial value chain, it is one of the unmissable events in which STREIT participates.

This year, we are offering you a meetings place with our teams in the Forge et Fonderie village. We will present our know-how, as well as our service offers (Foundry, co-development & assembly of mechanical components, etc.) with a turnkey approach for your future projects!

Our teams are waiting for you!

> Create your access badge online : https://globalindustrie2021.site.calypso-event.net/global.htm