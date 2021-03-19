STRIA LITHIUM : APPOINTS HARRY MARTYNIUK TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, September 16, 2020 - Stria Lithium Inc. ('Stria' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SRA), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Harry Martyniuk to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Since 2000, Mr. Martyniuk has been a Partner in Pioneer Family Pools and Pioneer Distribution, Ontario's largest retailer of pools, hot tubs, swim spas, related chemicals and accessories as well as patio furniture. The company currently operates 20 retail outlets across southern Ontario. Pioneer Distribution is a wholesale distributor, supplying Pioneer Retail Stores as well as various independent pool and spa dealers. Pioneer Distribution operates three distribution centers located in Southern Ontario.

As a result of his partnership in Pioneer Family Pools, Mr. Martyniuk has expanded the distribution network through shared ownership with Club Piscine, located throughout the province of Quebec, Canada. Club Piscine operates 44 locations across the province of Quebec. Club Piscine is Quebec's largest retailer of pool and spa supplies - the company constructs and sells inground and aboveground pools, hot tubs, related chemicals and accessories as well as patio furniture.

Additionally, Mr. Martyniuk is a successful entrepreneur and has built a portfolio of investments involving real estate holdings, technology companies, medical centers, multiple restaurant locations, clinical health devices, mobile payment services and vertically integrated broadcasting channels.

Prior to his current endeavours, Mr. Martyniuk was co-owner of Technican Pool Products, a manufacturer of vinyl liners, pool steps and steel wall inground pool kits as well as part owner of Family Swimming Pool, a distributor of various swimming pool related products. The business achieved rapid growth and in 1996 operations were sold to the Cookson Group.

'We welcome Harry to the Stria Lithium Board of Directors. His breadth of entrepreneurship and focus on advancing lithium-based products and technologies, will bring considerable value to the company,' said Jeffrey York, Chairman of the Board. 'We will benefit from Harry's insights and perspective as Stria leverages its goal to explore its Pontax lithium project.'

Mr. Martyniuk earned a bachelor's degree, with honors, in business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

For more information about Stria Lithium, please visit www.strialithium.com.

