Strickland Metals : Annual General Meeting Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Annual General Meeting Presentation ASX: STK This presentation was authorised for release by the Board of Strickland Metals Limited. Company Disclaimer & Statements DISCLAIMER This presentation has been prepared by Strickland Metals Limited ("Strickland"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this document has been derived from third parties and though Strickland has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by Strickland. Any forward-looking statements included in this document involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and maybe unknown to Strickland. In particular, they speak only as of the date of this document, they assume the success of Strickland's strategies, and they are subject to significant regulatory, business, competitive and economic uncertainties and risks. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Recipients of this document ("Recipients") are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Strickland makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this document and does not take responsibility for updating any information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after this document has been issued. To the extent permitted by law, Strickland and its officers, employees, related bodies corporate and agents ("Agents") disclaim all liability, direct, indirect or consequential (and whether or not arising out of the negligence, default or lack of care of Strickland and/or any of its Agents) for any loss or damage suffered by a Recipient or other persons arising out of, or in connection with, any use or reliance on this presentation or information. EXPLORATION RESULTS Information in this report which relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Andrew Viner, a Director of Strickland Metals Limited and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Viner has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves." Mr Viner consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Viner is a shareholder and option holder of Strickland Metals Limited. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX releases and the form and context of the announcement has not materially changed. Where the Company refers to the Mineral Resources in this report (referencing the releases made to the ASX), it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. MINERAL RESOURCES The information in this report that relates to the new 2019 Dusk til Dawn and Warmblood Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Lauritz Barnes (consultant with Trepanier Pty Ltd) and Mr Andrew Viner (a Director and shareholder of Strickland Metals). Mr Barnes and Mr Viner are both members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Barnes and Mr Viner have sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Specifically, Mr Viner is the Competent Persons for the database (including ALL drilling information), the geological and mineralisation model plus the site visits. Mr Barnes is the Competent Person for the construction of the 3- D geology / mineralisation model plus the estimation. Mr Barnes and Mr Viner consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which they appear. STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 2 Company Snapshot Strickland Metals is an experienced Junior Explorer hunting for the next major Copper, Gold and Nickel discovery in Western Australia. A DeGrussa type VMS Copper-Gold-Zinc target in the Bryah Basin Large Gold Project in the Yandal Belt - 257,000 ounce Inferred Gold Resource Partnered with Rio Tinto Exploration - projects in the Paterson and West Musgrave STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 3 Corporate Overview Board of Directors Andy Viner Executive Chairman - Exploration Geologist Matsa Resources / Jackson Gold / Gindalbie Metals Gary Powell Non-Executive Director- Consulting Geologist Red 5 / Medusa Mining / Metals Exploration PLC Paul Skinner Non-Executive Director - Business advisor Dingo Resources / ex PKF Partner / Segnut Kevin Hart Company Secretary Endeavour Corporate / Encounter Resources / Gold Road STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED Capital Structure Shares on Issue 420m Options 78.5m 2.5/3/4/5/7/8.5c unlisted Top 50 ~50% Market Cap $42m @ $0.10 Cash ~$1.8m 4 Doolgunna Project An extraordinary opportunity to discover the next DeGrussa type VMS deposit The Deal Negotiated option to purchase 80% of the project 1 from tenement holder Diversified Asset Holdings in July 2020.

Cost of 30M shares and 30M Options to complete purchase The Opportunity Outcropping 1.2 kilometre long 'sulphide gossan' with highly anomalous copper and zinc

Ground EM shows open-ended 3 kilometre anomaly to >1 km depth

Geology appears to be the same as at Sandfire's' DeGrussa deposit and is typical of a 'VMS' style copper-zinc-gold deposit

copper-zinc-gold deposit IT'S BIG AND IT'S NEVER BEEN DRILLED STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 1. STK ASX release 22/06/2020 and 20/08/2020 5 Doolgunna Surface Geology Outcropping Copper Gossan Geology Last Company exploration by Peak Resources from 2006-2010 - early stages of DeGrussa discovery, then GFC in 2011 • STK mapped iron rich 'gossanous' outcrop directly associated with Peak's western copper-zinc soil anomaly Geochemistry Western 3 km long anomaly has 'VMS' chemistry (Cu-Pb-As-Zn)

(Cu-Pb-As-Zn) Never rock chipped before… • STK samples up to 0.6% Copper by pXRF Cu-Pb-As-Zn soil -coincident -levelled STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 6 Doolgunna - Electro Magnetics EM conductor - walk up drill target Geophysics Peak Resources completed a Moving Loop ground Electromagnetic (MLEM) survey in 2010 - one 'late time' anomaly on edge of survey was disregarded !

Open-file data from a 2009 aerial VTEM survey by Alchemy Resources - Conductor directly beneath the copper-zinc gossan - but low power

data from a 2009 aerial VTEM survey by Alchemy Resources - Conductor directly beneath the copper-zinc gossan - but low power Strickland completed a Fixed Loop EM survey to confirm the Conductor - continuous stratigraphic conductor defined over 3 kilometres , shallow in south and deepening to > 1,000 metres to the north and open 1

, shallow in south and deepening to > 1,000 metres to the north and open Deep weathering to ~ 150-250 metres below gossan - highly acid from sulphide Drilling POW in place • HERITAGE SURVEY done Current Hole DEEP DIAMOND DRILLING commenced in mid November

Plan to drill 5 holes before Christmas for about 2,300 metres STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED1. STK ASX release 20/08/2020 Long Section Current Hole Cross Section 7 Doolgunna Drill Progress Diamond Drilling Underway S Progress Camp • First ever drilling into the Project • Commenced on 18thNovember • First hole progressing and now core drilling in the hanging-wall • ~ 300 metre to top of Conductor target Drill Rig Will progress through to ~ 500 metres to define all stratigraphy STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 8 Horse Well Gold Project Strickland Metals in JV with Silver Lake Resources Strickland is Manager and Operator of the JV, sole funding to increase equity 550 km 2 tenement holdings ideally located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt of W.A's eastern-goldfields

tenement holdings ideally located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt of W.A's eastern-goldfields Close to Northern Star's Jundee and Bronzewing Operations and Wiluna Mining Corporation's, Wiluna Operations

257,000 ounce JORC Inferred Mineral Resource 1 ,

 including shallow 1.4 Mt @ 2.7 g/t for 126,100 ounces (>1.0 g/t Au)

, including shallow 1.4 Mt @ 2.7 g/t for 126,100 ounces (>1.0 g/t Au) Advancing development opportunities with a new Mining Lease application and non-binding MOU with Wiluna Mining Corporation 2

non-binding MOU with Wiluna Mining Corporation Over half of the 40 strike kilometres of greenstone is underexplored with a pipeline of targets for testing STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 1. STK ASX release 26/08/2019 and 03/09/2019 9 2. STK ASX release 15/09/2020 Paterson and West Musgrave Projects RIO Partnerships - Nickel-Copper-Gold Exploration* The Paterson Project (RIO earning initial 70%) No exploration on the 450 km 2 project area for 20 years

project area for 20 years 8 RC drill holes (up to 250m deep) designed to test six prospects commencing in March quarter 2021 The Morgan Range Project (STK 100%) Untested aerial GeoTEM geophysical anomaly, selected by RIO from historical exploration.

Targeting Nebo-Babel style nickel-copper mineralisation similar to OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) West Musgrave Project located 40 kilometres to the west

Nebo-Babel style nickel-copper mineralisation similar to OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) West Musgrave Project located 40 kilometres to the west Awaiting Heritage clearance for initial ground EM survey then drilling

RIO retain a claw-back on Tier 1 discovery STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED * STK ASX QR release 29/10/2020 10 High Quality Exploration Project Pipeline New Project Acquisition Doolgunna has 'Company making' potential Gold Resource Existing 257,000 ounce gold resources with exploration upside Two Partnerships with Rio Large highly prospective projects in world class districts Activity & News Flow Have funding, Doolgunna drilling results imminent STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 11 Thank You ASX: STK stricklandmetals.com.au Mineral Resources Combined Horse Well InferredResources as at August 2019 Year Area Category Tonnes Grade (g/t) Ounces 2015 Filly Inferred 206,000 1.3 8,700 2019 Warmblood Inferred 788,000 2.1 53,900 Palomino Inferred 930,400 2.3 68,300 Filly SW Inferred 302,400 1.8 17,200 Dusk til Dawn Inferred 3,495,600 1.0 108,900 COMBINED TOTAL Inferred 5,722,400 1.4 257,000 Notes: All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding.

The cut-off grades for 2015 Resources are 0.50 g/t for Oxide, 0.75 g/t for Transition and 1.00 g/t for Fresh weathering classifications.

cut-off grades for 2015 Resources are 0.50 g/t for Oxide, 0.75 g/t for Transition and 1.00 g/t for Fresh weathering classifications. The cut-off grades for 2019 Resources is 0.50 g/t for all weathering classifications, except Palomino which has a cut-off of 2 g/t Au below 100 metres depth.

cut-off grades for 2019 Resources is 0.50 g/t for all weathering classifications, except Palomino which has a cut-off of 2 g/t Au below 100 metres depth. The Inferred Resource has been estimated using appropriate high-grade cuts, minimum mining widths and dilutions). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement. (Refer to ASX release dated 26 August 2019) STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Strickland Metals Limited published this content on 26 November 2020

