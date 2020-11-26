Log in
STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED    STK   AU0000100901

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

(STK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.1 AUD   -9.09%
Strickland Metals : Annual General Meeting Presentation

11/26/2020 | 03:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 Annual General Meeting

Presentation

ASX: STK

This presentation was authorised for release by the Board of Strickland Metals Limited.

Company Disclaimer & Statements

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Strickland Metals Limited ("Strickland"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. Certain information in this document has been derived from third parties and though Strickland has no reason to believe that it is not accurate, reliable or complete, it has not been independently audited or verified by Strickland.

Any forward-looking statements included in this document involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and maybe unknown to Strickland. In particular, they speak only as of the date of this document, they assume the success of Strickland's strategies, and they are subject to significant regulatory, business, competitive and economic uncertainties and risks. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based. Recipients of this document ("Recipients") are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Strickland makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of information in this document and does not take responsibility for updating any information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after this document has been issued.

To the extent permitted by law, Strickland and its officers, employees, related bodies corporate and agents ("Agents") disclaim all liability, direct, indirect or consequential (and whether or not arising out of the negligence, default or lack of care of Strickland and/or any of its Agents) for any loss or damage suffered by a Recipient or other persons arising out of, or in connection with, any use or reliance on this presentation or information.

EXPLORATION RESULTS

Information in this report which relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Andrew Viner, a Director of Strickland Metals Limited and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Mr Viner has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves."

Mr Viner consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Viner is a shareholder and option holder of Strickland Metals Limited.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX releases and the form and context of the announcement has not materially changed.

Where the Company refers to the Mineral Resources in this report (referencing the releases made to the ASX), it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

MINERAL RESOURCES

The information in this report that relates to the new 2019 Dusk til Dawn and Warmblood Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Lauritz Barnes (consultant with Trepanier Pty Ltd) and Mr Andrew Viner (a Director and shareholder of Strickland Metals). Mr Barnes and Mr Viner are both members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Mr Barnes and Mr Viner have sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Specifically, Mr Viner is the Competent Persons for the database (including ALL drilling information), the geological and mineralisation model plus the site visits. Mr Barnes is the Competent Person for the construction of the 3- D geology / mineralisation model plus the estimation. Mr Barnes and Mr Viner consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which they appear.

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

2

Company Snapshot

Strickland Metals is an experienced Junior Explorer hunting for the next major Copper, Gold and Nickel discovery in Western Australia.

  1. A DeGrussa type VMSCopper-Gold-Zinc target in the Bryah Basin
  2. Large Gold Project in the Yandal Belt - 257,000 ounce Inferred Gold Resource
  3. Partnered with Rio Tinto Exploration - projects in the Paterson and West Musgrave

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

3

Corporate Overview

Board of Directors

Andy Viner

Executive Chairman - Exploration Geologist

Matsa Resources / Jackson Gold / Gindalbie Metals

Gary Powell

Non-Executive Director- Consulting Geologist

Red 5 / Medusa Mining / Metals Exploration PLC

Paul Skinner

Non-Executive Director - Business advisor

Dingo Resources / ex PKF Partner / Segnut

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

Endeavour Corporate / Encounter Resources / Gold Road

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

Capital Structure

Shares on Issue

420m

Options

78.5m

2.5/3/4/5/7/8.5c unlisted

Top 50

~50%

Market Cap

$42m

@ $0.10

Cash

~$1.8m

4

Doolgunna Project

An extraordinary opportunity to discover the next DeGrussa type VMS deposit

The Deal

  • Negotiated option to purchase 80% of the project1from tenement holder Diversified Asset Holdings in July 2020.
  • Paid 15M shares and 15M options for a 12 month Option
  • Cost of 30M shares and 30M Options to complete purchase

The Opportunity

  • Outcropping 1.2 kilometre long 'sulphide gossan' with highly anomalous copper and zinc
  • Ground EM showsopen-ended 3 kilometre anomaly to >1 km depth
  • Mapping shows sulphide system over 4 kilometres long
  • Geology appears to be the same as at Sandfire's' DeGrussa deposit and is typical of a 'VMS' stylecopper-zinc-gold deposit
  • IT'S BIG AND IT'S NEVER BEEN DRILLED

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

1.

STK ASX release 22/06/2020 and 20/08/2020

5

Doolgunna Surface Geology

Outcropping Copper Gossan

Geology

  • Last Company exploration by Peak Resources from2006-2010 - early stages of DeGrussa discovery, then GFC in 2011

• STK mapped iron rich 'gossanous' outcrop directly associated with Peak's western copper-zinc soil anomaly

Geochemistry

  • Western 3 km long anomaly has 'VMS' chemistry(Cu-Pb-As-Zn)
  • Never rock chipped before…

• STK samples up to 0.6% Copper by pXRF

Cu-Pb-As-Zn soil

-coincident

-levelled

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

6

Doolgunna - Electro Magnetics

EM conductor - walk up drill target

Geophysics

  • Peak Resources completed a Moving Loop ground Electromagnetic (MLEM) survey in 2010 - one 'late time' anomaly on edge of survey was disregarded !
  • Open-filedata from a 2009 aerial VTEM survey by Alchemy Resources - Conductor directly beneath the copper-zinc gossan - but low power
  • Strickland completed a Fixed Loop EM survey to confirm the Conductor -continuous stratigraphic conductor defined over 3 kilometres, shallow in south and deepening to > 1,000 metres to the north and open1
  • Deep weathering to ~150-250 metres below gossan - highly acid from sulphide

Drilling

  • POW in place

• HERITAGE SURVEY done

Current Hole

  • DEEP DIAMOND DRILLING commenced in mid November
  • Plan to drill 5 holes before Christmas for about 2,300 metres

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED1. STK ASX release 20/08/2020

Long Section

Current Hole

Cross Section

7

Doolgunna Drill Progress

Diamond Drilling Underway

S

Progress

Camp

• First ever drilling into the Project

• Commenced on 18thNovember

• First hole progressing and now core drilling in the hanging-wall

• ~ 300 metre to top of Conductor target

Drill Rig

  • Will progress through to ~ 500 metres to define all stratigraphy

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

8

Horse Well Gold Project

Strickland Metals in JV with

Silver Lake Resources

Strickland is Manager and Operator of the JV, sole funding to increase equity

  • 550 km2tenement holdings ideally located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt of W.A's eastern-goldfields
  • Close to Northern Star's Jundee and Bronzewing Operations and Wiluna Mining Corporation's, Wiluna Operations
  • 257,000 ounce JORC Inferred Mineral Resource1,
    including shallow 1.4 Mt @ 2.7 g/t for 126,100 ounces (>1.0 g/t Au)
  • Advancing development opportunities with a new Mining Lease application andnon-binding MOU with Wiluna Mining Corporation2
  • Over half of the 40 strike kilometres of greenstone is underexplored with a pipeline of targets for testing

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

1.

STK ASX release 26/08/2019 and 03/09/2019

9

2.

STK ASX release 15/09/2020

Paterson and West Musgrave Projects

RIO Partnerships - Nickel-Copper-Gold Exploration*

The Paterson Project (RIO earning initial 70%)

  • No exploration on the 450 km2project area for 20 years
  • 8 RC drill holes (up to 250m deep) designed to test six prospects commencing in March quarter 2021

The Morgan Range Project (STK 100%)

  • Untested aerial GeoTEM geophysical anomaly, selected by RIO from historical exploration.
  • TargetingNebo-Babel style nickel-copper mineralisation similar to OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) West Musgrave Project located 40 kilometres to the west
  • Awaiting Heritage clearance for initial ground EM survey then drilling
  • RIO retain aclaw-back on Tier 1 discovery

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

* STK ASX QR release 29/10/2020

10

High Quality Exploration Project Pipeline

New Project Acquisition

Doolgunna has 'Company making' potential

Gold Resource

Existing 257,000 ounce gold resources with exploration upside

Two Partnerships with Rio

Large highly prospective projects in world class districts

Activity & News Flow

Have funding, Doolgunna drilling results imminent

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

11

Thank You

ASX: STK

stricklandmetals.com.au

Mineral Resources

Combined Horse Well InferredResources as at August 2019

Year

Area

Category

Tonnes

Grade (g/t)

Ounces

2015

Filly

Inferred

206,000

1.3

8,700

2019

Warmblood

Inferred

788,000

2.1

53,900

Palomino

Inferred

930,400

2.3

68,300

Filly SW

Inferred

302,400

1.8

17,200

Dusk til Dawn

Inferred

3,495,600

1.0

108,900

COMBINED TOTAL

Inferred

5,722,400

1.4

257,000

Notes:

  • All figures are rounded to reflect appropriate levels of confidence. Apparent differences may occur due to rounding.
  • Thecut-off grades for 2015 Resources are 0.50 g/t for Oxide, 0.75 g/t for Transition and 1.00 g/t for Fresh weathering classifications.
  • Thecut-off grades for 2019 Resources is 0.50 g/t for all weathering classifications, except Palomino which has a cut-off of 2 g/t Au below 100 metres depth.
  • The Inferred Resource has been estimated using appropriatehigh-grade cuts, minimum mining widths and dilutions).

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement.

(Refer to ASX release dated 26 August 2019)

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

13

Disclaimer

Strickland Metals Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:22:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
