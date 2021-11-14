Strickland Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STK

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday November 15, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
|
unlisted options with exercise price of $0.1125 and
2,500,000
12/11/2021
to be confirmed
expiring 12 November 2024
New class - code
unlisted options with exercise price of $0.15 and
2,500,000
12/11/2021
to be confirmed
expiring 12 November 2024
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.3
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Please refer to Appendix 3B lodged on 8 November 2021 relating to issue of unlisted options.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
+Security description
unlisted options with exercise price of $0.1125 and expiring
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
12/11/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
Please refer to Annexure 1 in the Company's Capital Raising Announcement dated 8 November 2021.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211108/pdf/452pmwjsvqs5cl.pdf
|
+Security currency
Exercise price
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.11250000
12/11/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
|
Description
STK: Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
the market in an Appendix 3B
Please refer to Appendix 3B dated 8 November 2021.
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,500,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
as part consideration for Canaccord acting as Lead Manager under Placement as announced 8/11/2021.
New class - code to be confirmed
unlisted options with exercise price of $0.15 and expiring
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
12/11/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Please refer to Annexure 1 in the Company's Capital Raising Announcement dated 8 November 2021.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211108/pdf/452pmwjsvqs5cl.pdf
