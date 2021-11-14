Log in
    STK   AU0000100901

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

(STK)
Strickland Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STK

11/14/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 15, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

unlisted options with exercise price of $0.1125 and

2,500,000

12/11/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 12 November 2024

New class - code

unlisted options with exercise price of $0.15 and

2,500,000

12/11/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 12 November 2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

20109361195

1.3

ASX issuer code

STK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Please refer to Appendix 3B lodged on 8 November 2021 relating to issue of unlisted options.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

unlisted options with exercise price of $0.1125 and expiring

12 November 2024

+Security type

ISIN code

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Please refer to Annexure 1 in the Company's Capital Raising Announcement dated 8 November 2021.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211108/pdf/452pmwjsvqs5cl.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.11250000

12/11/2024

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

STK: Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

the market in an Appendix 3B

Please refer to Appendix 3B dated 8 November 2021.

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,500,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

as part consideration for Canaccord acting as Lead Manager under Placement as announced 8/11/2021.

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

unlisted options with exercise price of $0.15 and expiring

12 November 2024

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please refer to Annexure 1 in the Company's Capital Raising Announcement dated 8 November 2021.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211108/pdf/452pmwjsvqs5cl.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strickland Metals Limited published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
