Strickland Metals : Ord Minnett East Coast Mining Conference Presentation

29 March 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Strickland Metals Limited (ASX:STK) (Company) is pleased to advise that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bray, will be presenting at the Ord Minnett East Coast Mining Conference on Wednesday 30 March 2022.

Attached to this announcement is a copy of the presentation being used as part of this conference.

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For more information contact:

Andrew Bray

Chief Executive Officer Phone: +61 (2) 8316 3991 info@stricklandmetals.com.austricklandmetals.com.au

'Unlocking the North Eastern Flank of the Yandal Belt'

Ord Minnett East Coast Mining Conference Presentation | March 2022 | Andrew Bray, Chief Executive Officer 1

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements: This presentation has been prepared by Strickland Metals Limited (STK). Any forward looking statements included in this document involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to uncertainties, risks and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of, and may be unknown to, STK.

Competent Person Statement: The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources has been extracted from various STK ASX announcements and are available to view on the STK website at www.stricklandmetals.com.au or through the ASX website at www.asx.com.au (using ticker code "STK").

Exploration Targets Cautionary Statement: This presentation may comment on and discuss STK's exploration in terms of target size and type. The information relating to Exploration Targets should not be misunderstood or misconstrued as an estimate of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves.

2022: Strickland's most exciting year yet…

✓2021: Major reset for the Company

• New Board and Management in April 2021

• Approximately AUD30m fresh equity capital raised

• Major consolidation of gold tenure over NE Flank of Yandal belt - current resource 600k ozs Au

• New discovery at Iroquois Zn-Pb

✓2022: Major Drilling Programs Underway

• 23,000m RC and Diamond program underway - assays to start flowing in coming weeks

• 3rd rig to be added in May 2022

• 4th rig (aircore) to commence 30,000m program H2 2022

Board

Anthony McClure (Non Executive Chairman)Highly experienced executive and geologist; ex Nickel Mines Ltd, Bolnisi Gold NL, European Gas Ltd; current Managing Director Silver Mines Ltd Current Managing Director Gateway Mining Ltd; formerly Doray Minerals and was manager of Horse Well Project 30+ years experience in Australia and Africa; current Non Executive Director DiscovEx Resources LtdManaging Director Enrizen Financial Group; NED or Co Sec involvement with Silver Mines Ltd, Gateway Mining Ltd, Futura Resources Ltd; prev Australian Olympic Committee

4