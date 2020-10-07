Strickland Metals : Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
0.082 AUD   +12.33%
Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

10/07/2020

Strickland Metals Limited

Postal & Registered Office

ABN 20 109 361 195

+61 (8) 9316 9100

info@stricklandmetals.com.au

Suite 6, 7 The Esplanade

www.stricklandmetals.com.au

Mt Pleasant WA 6153

7 October 2020

ASX: STK

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Securities To Be Released From Voluntary Escrow

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A please be advised that 22,767,617 ordinary fully paid shares will be released from voluntary escrow on or after 14 October 2020.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Strickland Metals Limited.

Yours sincerely

Kevin Hart

Company Secretary

Phone:+61 8 9316 9100

www.stricklandmetals.com.au

Page | 1

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 13:39:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,69 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net cash 2020 0,53 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,4 M 26,0 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Strickland Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Viner Executive Chairman
Kevin Ronald Hart Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Gary Raymond Powell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRICKLAND METALS LIMITED310.00%25
BHP GROUP-6.78%121 055
RIO TINTO PLC3.32%100 557
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.26%29 796
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.19%19 992
FRESNILLO PLC95.88%11 975
