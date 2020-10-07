Strickland Metals : Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

|
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange 4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Securities To Be Released From Voluntary Escrow
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A please be advised that 22,767,617 ordinary fully paid shares will be released from voluntary escrow on or after 14 October 2020.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Strickland Metals Limited.
