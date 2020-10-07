Strickland Metals : Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

Strickland Metals Limited Postal & Registered Office ABN 20 109 361 195 +61 (8) 9316 9100 info@stricklandmetals.com.au Suite 6, 7 The Esplanade www.stricklandmetals.com.au Mt Pleasant WA 6153

7 October 2020 ASX: STK

Securities To Be Released From Voluntary Escrow

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A please be advised that 22,767,617 ordinary fully paid shares will be released from voluntary escrow on or after 14 October 2020.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Strickland Metals Limited.

