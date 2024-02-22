Three K12-powered online learning schools, Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA),Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS), and Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), are accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year. These accredited, full-time, online public schools provide Colorado students with a tuition-free education using state-certified teachers and a tailored learning approach to meet students where they are in their academic journey.

CPA is a multi-district online school serving students across the state, grades K-12, with a rigorous curriculum offering Honors, AP®, and a partnership with Education reEnvisioned BOCES. Using assessment data, CPA teachers help guide students in course selection and instructional interventions to identify and hone in on each student's academic strengths and weaknesses. CPA also includes the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, online, and tuition-free.

PPOS is a full-time online public school offering equal access to education for students in grades 9-12. PPOS is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students by removing barriers for non-traditional students. The school offers credit recovery support as well as career readiness options for students interested in exploring high-demand career fields after graduation. PPOS also includes the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, online, and tuition-free.

CODCA, an online program of the Julesburg School District serving grades 4-12, is the state’s first full-time, online college prep and career technical education program approved by the State Board for Community Colleges. In addition to a college prep academic program, CODCA offers pathways and career-focused electives to help students in grades 6-12 get a jump-start on their college and career dreams. CODCA also includes the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, online, and tuition-free. CODCA serves students that live across the entire state of Colorado and also offers all eligible students access to aFree and Reduced Lunch Program, ensuring nutritious meals are available to them even while learning from home.

In addition to live scheduled classes, teachers at these three schools communicate regularly with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported. Outside of class, a sense of community and socialization can be found through both virtual and in-person events, field trips, clubs, outings, and service learning opportunities. The schools also celebrate traditional milestone events by offering an in-person prom and graduation ceremony for their high school students.

Families are encouraged to attend online and in-person information sessions hosted by the school to learn more and to meet teachers, staff, and other enrolled families. Enrollment is open for families throughout Colorado. To learn more, visitwww.k12.com/colorado-online-schools/. You can also download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

