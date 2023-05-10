Alabama Destinations Career Academy Celebrates Class of 2023 With Well-Deserved Commencement Ceremony

The students of Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA), an online public school serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. ALDCA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on May 11th at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

“Our students’ hard work and tenacity paid off. We are looking forward to seeing what they will do next,” said ALDCA Head of School, Dr. Kisha Tolbert. “This graduation is for the students to have their shining moment, recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future.”

The class of 2023 includes 42 graduates. Approximately 14 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5, recognized with the Cum Laude scale. Sixty-two percent of seniors report acceptance to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions that they have held throughout high school. Collectively, the class of 2023 reports having been awarded close to one million dollars worth of college scholarships, and have already earned over two hundred hours of college credit.

Christien Washington, a 2023 a Gates Scholarship recipient, and ALDCA’s 2023 highest academic achiever and top-ranking student, with a 4.3 GPA, plans to pursue filmmaking after graduation. Addison Rutledge is the second highest academic achiever, ranked number two, and will attend Calhoun Community College to begin her degree, in preparation to hopefully intern at Disney where she plans on working towards her dream to become an Imagineer. The ceremony’s keynote speaker for the live ceremony will be litigation attorney, dedicated child advocate, author, and lecturer, Liz Huntley.

ALDCA’s graduates have crossed the finish line and are prepared for their next life adventure. Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA) students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Alabama Destinations Career Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Alabama Destinations Career Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 11th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. CDT

WHERE: Davis Theater in Montgomery

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Dr. Kisha Tolbert at ktolbert@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Alabama Destinations Career Academy

Alabama Destinations Career Academy (ALDCA) is an online public-school within the Chickasaw City School District, serving students across the state of Alabama. ALDCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ALDCA, visit aldca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005155/en/