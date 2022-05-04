Are Schools Prepared for the Next Big Disruption? Stride, Inc. Launches New Professional Development Center for Teaching in Any Classroom Setting

As the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrates, schools and teachers must have the support and resources they need to seamlessly move between in-person and online classrooms.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended learning programs—aims to address this need and more with the new Stride Professional Development Center. This growing content library includes on-demand professional development courses, hands-on training, and live events for educators looking to advance their expertise and optimize student outcomes, regardless of the classroom setting.

“As a leader in providing personalized learning powered by technology, and as a company committed to knocking down barriers to a great education, it was only natural for us to extend this same commitment to hardworking teachers, counselors, and school administrators across the country,” said Niyoka McCoy, Chief Learning Officer at Stride. “At the heart of teaching is continuous learning, and with the launch of the Stride Professional Development Center we’re giving every learner the opportunity to succeed in the way that works for them.”

According to a study by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, more than a third of teachers cite lack of financial resources (42%) and learning that is not customized enough (38%) as barriers to moving closer to their ideal professional learning experience. The Stride Professional Development Center aims to enhance the learning journey with high-quality, relevant content that can be customized based on individual experience, learning style, schedule, and focus areas, with memberships starting as low as $1.99 a month.

Stride Professional Development Center members gain access to research-based teaching strategies with local and national context; on-demand training and resources focused on independent learning and featuring diverse real-life experiences and scenarios; and video-based content and live web events, all within a personalized, mobile-friendly user experience. The content is developed by Stride’s own Talent Development Team, which is comprised of certified teachers, administrators, and counselors who leverage their vast experience in education—public, private, online, charter, higher education, and adult learning—to provide members with relevant and authentic training.

While most professional development providers have historically focused almost entirely on in-person teaching, Stride has more than 20 years of experience in the online learning space and has trained more than 55,000 teachers in research-based educational best practices. The Stride Professional Development Center content is aligned to 61 competencies for effective online instruction, identified through a longstanding research partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, as well as to Stride’s research-based Leadership Excellence Framework.

The Stride Professional Development Center is now available nationwide at pdcenter.stridelearning.com, with new content added monthly.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005197/en/