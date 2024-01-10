Official STRIDE, INC. press release

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA), a tuition-free, online K-12 public school providing personalized education, has announced that Career Readiness Education Administrator Dr. Erica Young-Jackson recently received the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction Award. Sponsored by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), the honor recognizes educators worldwide.

Young-Jackson was selected for her excellence in teaching and unwavering commitment to the academic success of her students at AZVA., Her critical role in guiding her students’ ongoing success, while instilling in them a sense of duty as future leaders, was particularly noted.

Established by NSHSS Co-founder Claes Nobel, the Educator of Distinction award recognizes world-class minds that support the NSHSS’s vision of connecting its members with meaningful content, resources and personal networks. NSHSS helps young people build upon their academic success while developing the skills, motivation and determination needed to positively impact the world.

“We are extremely proud to announce Dr. Erica Young-Jackson’s prestigious award,” AZVA Executive Director Charles Woods, Jr. said. “She works tirelessly every day to positively impact our students’ lives by offering the education they need to succeed while promoting their pursuit of excellence.”

Dr. Young-Jackson joined AZVA in 2018 as a business career readiness teacher after working in various K through 12 education roles. After being a part of the career and college prep program for three years, she became the career readiness education administrator at AZVA in 2021, while obtaining her Doctorate from Northcentral University in educational leadership.

Dr. Young-Jackson has cultivated educational partnerships for our students with Grand Canyon University, Rio Salado Community College, Pima Community College, and several industry partnerships. Her educational experiences have allowed her to collaborate with a diverse group of educators to increase student achievement and provide an environment where students will benefit from quality instruction, hands-on training, industry certifications, and college credit.

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

