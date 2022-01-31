Log in
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

COVID Isn't Going Anywhere: Time to Find an Online School That Gives Parents in Maine the Options They May Need

01/31/2022 | 08:32am EST
Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at the Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Parents need options, they need help, and they’re tired of trying to sort it all out. MEVA is well established in Maine and with K12’s 20 years of experience we are able to offer consistent, uninterrupted, high-quality education to keep your child learning,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School at MEVA.

An online public-school program, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in grades 7-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose MEVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. We welcome all students seeking a bullying-free environment in which students can balance a full academic course load, competitive eGaming Teams & virtual clubs with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MEVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. Families are encouraged to attend online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://www.mainevirtualacademy.org/.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine and utilizes the curriculum from K12 Inc., a Stride company (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more information about MEVA, visit https://www.mainevirtualacademy.org/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 629 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 429 M 1 429 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 83,3%
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Leslie Ottolenghi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.3.33%1 429
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-6.64%3 171
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-36.67%2 257
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.39%2 189
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.55%2 152
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.08%1 852