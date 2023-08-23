Students Looking for a Personalized Learning Approach Can Still Enroll for the 2023-2024 School Year

As summer break draws to a close for Colorado students, many households are considering alternative options that are tailored to meet the unique needs of their students by exploring the benefits offered by online tuition-free public schools like Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA), Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA), and Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS). While the choice for online learning is a personal one, common decision factors reported were parents’ interest in safety, schedule flexibility, and individualized growth opportunities that are available for their kids through online learning.

Colorado’s K12-powered online schools are overseen by local school districts to meet state standards and draw on decades of experience in virtual learning to offer students a more personalized education using a quality interactive curriculum that is accessible from the comfort of home. Enrollment for the three virtual public schools, led by licensed Colorado teachers, is still open for students located anywhere in the state of Colorado to apply.

CODCA , an online program of the Julesburg School District, is the state’s first full-time, online career technical education program approved by the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE) and offers pathways and career-focused electives to help students grades 4-12 get a jump-start on their college and career dreams. CODCA also includes the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, online, and tuition-free and offers all eligible students access to a Free and Reduced Lunch Program , ensuring nutritious meals are available to them even while learning from home.





CPA is a multi-district online school serving students across the state grades K-12 with a rigorous curriculum offering Honors, AP®, and a partnership with Education reEnvisioned BOCES. Using assessment data, CPA teachers help guide students in course selection and instructional interventions to meet each student's academic strengths and weaknesses. CPA also includes the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, online, and tuition-free.





PPOS is a full-time online public school offering equal access to education for students grades 9-12. PPOS is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students by removing barriers for non-traditional students. The school offers credit recovery support as well as career readiness options for students interested in exploring high-demand career fields after graduation. PPOS also includes the opportunity to earn college credits in high school, online, and tuition-free.

Enrollment is open for families throughout Colorado looking for alternative learning environments for their students. To learn more, visit https://www.k12.com/colorado-online-schools/.

About Destinations Career Academy of Colorado

Destinations Career Academy of Colorado (CODCA) is an accredited, full-time public-school program of the Julesburg School District that serves Colorado students in grades 4-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, CODCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride K12. The nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, Stride (NYSE: LRN) offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CODCA, visit codca.k12.com.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is an accredited, full-time online public-school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.

