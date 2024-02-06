Students in Maui Determined to Continue Their Education with Help from Online School Provider

Students in Maui are continuing to cope with the loss of homes and family members due to the tragic fire that swept the Lahaina community. The fire has left families struggling to continue with their daily lives.

Students from Sacred Hearts Catholic School in Lahaina meet with Dallas Carter, Principal, St. Michael School. Of 110 Sacred Heart families, 89 have lost their home. (Source: Sacred Heart Instagram)

Students impacted by the fire have refused to let this deter them. They meet daily during the school week, many times under a simple tent at the local park, to meet, discuss, and complete their assignments.

This success has been made possible by the quick thinking of St. Michael School of Oahu, a virtual program that supports students from Sacred Hearts. They provided complimentary licenses and teaching services from Stride. Additionally, the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) swiftly utilized and dispersed approximately 400 complimentary licenses for disaster relief for children in Maui impacted by the fires.

“Hawaii families are resilient. They want to move forward. And thanks to the help from our Stride K12 partners, our teachers have been able to directly support students and families during these trying times,” said Dallas Carter, Principal, St. Michael School. “This partnership serves as a testament to the impactful work we do and the difference we make in the lives of those we serve.”

