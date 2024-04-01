Virtual tuition-free school serves grades 5-12 with emphasis on career and college prep

Digital Academy of Texas (DATX), which offers tuition-free online education for students in grades 5-12, is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year.

DATX is powered by K12 and led by Texas-certified educators who teach high-quality curriculum that meets state standards and is tailored to each student. The school provides personalized support and regular touchpoints to help kids stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“Digital Academy of Texas looks forward to welcoming new students in the coming school year, from our 5th graders up to our Seniors,” said DATX Executive Director Melissa Robinett. “We offer a broad range of online learning opportunities and experiences, from accelerated math in middle school to college-level instruction through AP and Dual Enrollment classes. Our students also have amazing opportunities with Career and College Prep department, from courses to prepare for industry certifications to college or career exploration field trips.”

DATX high school students can enroll in free dual-credit college credits through Texarkana College. Students also have the chance to hear directly from industry professionals in Live Industry Chats to explore what it takes to succeed in that career path, whether it is a nurse in the field or a CEO of a construction company. Students are provided opportunities to gain real-world skills through apprenticeships and internships, all while earning a high school diploma.

As a complement to virtual learning, DATX offers in-person events and field trips to help students stay connected. Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Texas searching for a safe, personalized learning environment. To learn more, visit datx.k12.com.

About Digital Academy of Texas

Digital Academy of Texas (DATX) serves students in grades 5-12 throughout Texas. Using the Stride-powered K12 curriculum, students have access to both synchronous and asynchronous learning models, along with small group instruction for at-risk students. Starting in 7th grade, students can access career exploration opportunities. DATX also offers free, dual-credit enrollment in partnership with Texarkana College. The engaging curriculum and tools are provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about DATX, visit datx.k12.com

