Don't Just Learn the Job, Land the Job: MedCerts Introduces New Virtual Career Center

Amid nationwide healthcare worker shortages that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT certification training, aims to connect students to new careers and fill employer vacancies faster with the launch of their new online Career Center. By integrating career planning and job searching into the learning process, MedCerts—a Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) company—intends to not only teach students the skills to do the job, but also the skills needed to get and keep the job.

“We’re proud to support our students every step of the way to their new careers, and career planning is and will always remain a vital lifelong skill,” said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts. “With both candidates and employers struggling to fill positions during the pandemic, we hope our Career Center will help minimize delays in the job search and employment process, and in ultimately closing the skills gap.”

Using the MedCerts Career Center, any job seeker can access career prep content and browse and apply for a variety of opportunities in healthcare and IT, including job listings, internships, externships, apprenticeships, and job shadowing experiences. Users can create a profile and receive personalized email alerts about jobs and resources such as career planning and job search webinars.

For enrolled MedCerts students and alumni, the new platform enhances their journey from certification to career by giving them access to career planning tools—and exclusive additional resources—from day one of enrollment. Students don’t have to wait until program completion to jumpstart their job search with the Career Center’s resume builder, interview preparation platform, job boards, nationwide job trend data, weekly webinars, and expert advice from MedCerts Career Coaches who can also connect them directly with potential employers.

The MedCerts Career Center also serves as a valuable resource hub for employers, providing first real-time access to more than 35,000 MedCerts students and alumni for their open positions. As Employer Partners, organizations can create customized profiles, post jobs, receive notifications about candidates who match key criteria, and receive a discount on MedCerts trainings for their staff.

MedCerts students engage in online, hands-on career training courses in healthcare and IT fields to prepare for one of over twenty national certifications. More than 1,000 organizations have hired MedCerts students or are offering training and employment opportunities for students and employees, including CVS Pharmacy, DaVita Dialysis, Walmart, and the American Red Cross.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride company – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 35,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

