K12, a national leader in online education, is encouraging high school students nationwide to ‘find their passion’ and join the newly relaunched K12 Nursing Club.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 6 percent from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all occupations. About 193,100 openings for registered nurses are projected each year, on average, over the decade.

The K12 Nursing Club is designed to help students ages 13+ explore the world of nursing and find a career path that suits them best. Participants will have in-depth discussions with nurses from around the U.S. who can advise them on their career journey. This club is open to all students – whether they attend a K12 school or not - and there is no cost to participate.

The K12 Nursing Club is facilitated by Dr. Sherri Wilson, FAAN, Director of Partnership Development. Dr. Wilson is a tenured nurse with expertise in healthcare operations, maternal and child health, and public health. She is also the current President of the Virginia Nurses Association.

“Nursing is one of the most fulfilling careers anyone can have,” said Dr. Wilson, “and we want to ensure the next generation have the skills and confidence they need to be successful throughout their entire career.”

To kick off the relaunch, K12 will be hosting a series of webinars with nurses from all over the United States. The first webinar, “Empowering Future Leaders,” will take place this Thursday, February 22, at 6 PM EST and will discuss nursing, advocacy, and leadership. The webinar will be led by Amanda Oliver who is the Trauma Injury Prevention and Community Education Coordinator at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. In 2023, Nurse Oliver was awarded the Loyola University Medical Center Nursing Community Excellence award and was named a Pinnacle Nurse Leader for her work in this role.

Additional webinars will take place March 20 and April 23 with monthly sessions continuing through the rest of the school of year The Nursing Club compliments K12’s healthcare educational pathways, where students can learn about childhood development, healthcare data, patient care, and other healthcare specialties.

For more information about the community, students are encouraged to visit the K12 Nursing Club page. Students can find additional assistance with finding their college or career plans by visiting the Career Services Center or the College Prep Center. For information on Stride, Inc. the leading provider of online and blended education programs, please visit k12.com.

