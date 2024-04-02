Enrollment is now open for students grade 9-12 looking for a personalized approach to learning

Enrollment is now open at Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN), a full-time online public school with Minnesota-certified teachers powered by Stride K12. The open enrollment period — available to students anywhere in the state — begins on March 30.

“We believe in providing safe and accessible education options that allow students to succeed on their educational journey and prepare themselves for life after school,” said Michael Miller, head of school at ISMN. “ISMN uses a unique approach to learning that is tailored to the needs and aspirations of each individual student.”

ISMN seeks to offer equal access to education for all students in grades 9-12. The school also helps remove barriers for non-traditional students through credit recovery and 22+ diploma programs. ISMN offers a high level of personalized academic, social and emotional support to help students catch up and excel.

Directly overseen by the Brooklyn Center Community School District to meet state standards, ISMN draws on decades of experience in online education to offer individualized, high-quality instruction to each and every student.

To learn more about enrolling, visit insightmn.k12.com.

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit insightmn.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402721280/en/