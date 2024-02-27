Enrollment is now open for K-12 students looking for a personalized approach to learning

Enrollment is now open at Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), a full-time online public school with Michigan-certified teachers powered by Stride K12. The open enrollment period — available to students anywhere in the state — begins on Feb. 26.

“MVCA is committed to providing students across Michigan the best education possible with an engaging and content-rich curriculum,” said Randy Rodriguez, Head of School at MVCA. “We offer an innovative approach tailored to each individual student to help set a foundation for success in school and beyond.”

Drawing from decades of experience in online education, MVCA offers high-quality instruction that meets state standards. The school also offers in-person events and frequent touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

MVCA helps K-12 students throughout the state learn at their own pace. Students have access to dual enrollment opportunities with local colleges, career readiness education and credit recovery programs, as well as the opportunity to receive credentials from the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

To learn more about enrolling, visit mvca.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is an online public school program of the Hazel Park School District serving students across the state of Michigan. MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.

