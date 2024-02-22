Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a full-time, online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s educational choices directly. Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bully-free environment, health concerns, curriculum selection, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. VAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA) is a tuition-free program and partners with several school divisions throughout the commonwealth. VAVA makes it easy for you to be an active participant in your child’s education.

“VAVA students benefit from the engaging, interactive K12 online curriculum and offline materials, which include textbooks and other instructional resources, and the guidance and support of Virginia-licensed teachers,” said Dr. Kenneth Moles, VAVA’s Executive Director. “In short, we provide students the elements for an excellent education in our forward-thinking approach to learning. ”

VAVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2024-2025 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit VAVA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc., one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.

