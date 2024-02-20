Interest in alternative education options has been on the rise in recent years and many students and families are choosing online schools with a focus on a more customized approach to learning. Tuiton-free online public schools including Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) and Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) provide a high-quality education that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. Enrollment for the two virtual public schools — powered by Stride K12 and led by Arizona-certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

AZVA and ISAZ have integrated support teams of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches and counselors that offer unique learning opportunities through personalized education and strong community relationships. Students and families can access the virtual learning systems anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection. And, with AZVA’s and ISAZ’s methods, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences. The schools also host in-person events and touchpoints.

“Our schools have proven to be excellent options for students and families,” said AZVA and ISAZ Executive Director Charles Woods, Jr. “We offer tailor-made courses designed to prepare our students for success while providing them the opportunity to learn at their own pace.”

Both Arizona schools specialize in serving different student needs:

AZVA , based in Phoenix, is a full-time, online K-12 public school option. It is one of the largest virtual schools in the nation, with more than 5,000 students. AZVA is the only state-approved, online virtual school with a CRE/CTE program that trains students in career pathways ranging from cybersecurity and veterinary medicine to drone technology and engineering. Some students who graduate from the school can obtain high-paying jobs with $50,000 salaries.

ISAZ, based in Glendale, is a full-time, online public school option for students in grades 7-12. The school is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through a variety of courses in areas of Programming/Artificial Intelligence (AI), Medical Assisting and Mental Health Technician all with a tailored education experience on a trimester schedule, allowing students to take fewer courses at a time. Optional and required instructional sessions are scheduled each week and offer a more accommodating structure than in traditional public schools. Students can have the flexibility of creating a schedule that works for them with teacher support throughout the day.

Each school’s curriculum is developed by Stride K12, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight School of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit insightaz.k12.com.

