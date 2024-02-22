Interest in online education has been on the rise in recent years, and many students and families have enjoyed the freedom to choose options that focus on more customized approaches to learning. Tuiton-free online public schools including Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) provide a high-quality education for 9-12 grade students with a focus on career readiness education. Enrollment for the virtual public school — powered by Stride K12 and led by Idaho-certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

ITCA has integrated support teams of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches and counselors that offer unique learning opportunities through personalized education and strong community relationships. Students and families can access the virtual learning system anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection. And, with ITCA’s methods, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences. The school also hosts in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

Idaho Technical Career Academy is an accredited, tuition-free, online public school with a robust Career Readiness Education (CRE) program including courses in the healthcare, agriculture, business and digital communications fields. ITCA equips students in grades 9-12 with the necessary tools needed to succeed post-high school.

“Our school has proven to be an excellent option for students and families,” said ITCA Head of School Monti Pittman. “We offer industry certification courses designed to prepare our students for success while providing them the opportunity to learn at their own pace.”

ITCA’s curriculum is developed by Stride K12, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

About Idaho Technical Career Academy

Idaho Technical Career Academy (ITCA) is a Cognia-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves students statewide in grades 9-12. As part of the Idaho public school system, ITCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ITCA, visit http://itca.k12.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curricula, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curricula. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at: stridelearning.com

