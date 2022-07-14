Log in
Everything's Bigger in Texas: Enroll Today in New Statewide Digital Academy

07/14/2022 | 09:31am EDT
New Public-School Program Will Set Students on Path to Education – and Career – Success

With demand for online school options at an all-time high, enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year at Digital Academy of Texas (DATX), a new full-time, public-school program for Texas students in grades 5-12.

Sponsored by the Texarkana Independent School District, DATX will provide students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by highly qualified Texas-certified teachers, from the safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection. And with the school’s unique career-focused approach, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in career exploration.

In addition to core classes, students at DATX can take career-focused electives to explore their options in high-demand fields such as Arts, Technology, Business, Health Services, and IT. And students can work towards resume-building certificates such as Adobe, CompTIA; Microsoft Office Specialist, QuickBooks, and more.

According to labor market data from Indeed.com, more than 310,000 job openings posted in Texas in the last year require an education level less than a bachelor’s degree. And with 3.6M Texas residents carrying nearly $118 billion in student loan debt, DATX is opening at a time when families need learning options that will strengthen students’ future educational prospects.

“When it comes to public education in Texas, students need options that will prepare them for personal and professional success,” said Head of School Melissa Robinette. “As an online school with a proven track record of success as part of its curriculum, DATX is proud to introduce families to a learning environment that meets their needs today and sets them on a path for a bright future.”

DATX’s curriculum is provided by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment at Digital Academy of Texas is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit here.

About Digital Academy of Texas

Digital Academy of Texas (DATX) is a full-time online learning program for students statewide in grades 5-12 and will serve students starting in the fall of this year. DATX is tuition-free to Texas students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride Career Prep, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). Stride Career Prep offers learners of all ages an effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about DATX, visit here.


© Business Wire 2022
