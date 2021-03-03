Experience Matters: Insight School of Washington Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Insight School of Washington (ISWA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades 6-12 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting tomorrow.

ISWA is a state leader in providing safe, alternative education options for secondary students, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ISWA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Washington, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized statewide online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, or who need some time for educational recovery.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Cecily Keister, Head of School. “I’m proud that Insight Washington provides a safe place for students at all ability levels to learn and grow and we continue to provide excellent technology, platforms, and student supports in the face of challenging times.”

While working towards their high school diplomas, ISWA students can participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business and IT.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISWA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISWA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://wa.insightschools.net/.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 6-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

