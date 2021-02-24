Log in
Experience Matters: Ohio Digital Learning School Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

02/24/2021 | 08:32am EST
After an academic year like no other, Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), a full-time online public-school academy serving students throughout the state, is welcoming students in grades 9-12 ages 16-21 to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting 2/25.

ODLS is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

ODLS is a tuition-free to all students who reside in Ohio, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is a state-authorized online public-school program authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education, or who need some time for educational recovery.

“One of the biggest things this pandemic showed us is that students, and parents, need consistency in their education,” said Kate Harkless, head of school. “Our world-class technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children a reliable advantage they need to succeed throughout high school, and beyond.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ODLS’ online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ODLS is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://odls.k12.com/.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
