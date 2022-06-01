Log in
Florida Cyber Charter Academy Students are Ready to Take Charge of Their Future 

06/01/2022 | 08:36am EDT
After two years of questions and distractions, the students of Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA), an online public school serving students throughout the state, are looking forward to getting on with their future.

FLCCA will celebrate its graduates in-person with a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3rd, beginning at 2 pm.

“We have a lot of students that struggle during normal times and the last two years took all their strength and effort to get it done,” said Principal Rita Whitten. “We’re excited to see our students graduate and move on to all the amazing next steps in their careers and academic futures.”

Online students at FLCCA have had quite the success. FLCCA’s graduation rate last year was over 93%—higher than the state average of 90%. This year, FLCCA will graduate approximately 100 students from all over the state. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Florida and beyond.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Travis Hill, a retired Colonel from the Air Force.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were

looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Florida Cyber Charter Academy students in grades K-12, access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects, a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

FLCCA is inviting all families and friends to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Florida Cyber Charter Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: USF College of Music, 3755 USF Holly Drive, Tampa, FL. 33620

WHEN: Friday, June 3rd, 2022, 2 PM

CONTACT:

For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Anna King at aking@flccacademy.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy:

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time online public-school program of various school districts in Florida, serving students in grades K-12. As a public school, FLCCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about FLCCA, visit https://flcca.k12.com/


© Business Wire 2022
