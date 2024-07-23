Orginially published on Defender - July 3th, 2024

A study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation reveals a sobering reality for Gen Z. According to the research, a staggering 84% of Gen Z individuals believe mental health is a national crisis in the United States. This concern isn't unfounded, with rates of anxiety and depression significantly higher among Gen Z compared to older generations.

Experts point to a confluence of factors contributing to this mental health crisis. Social media, often a constant companion for Gen Z, can cultivate feelings of inadequacy and anxiety through curated feeds and unrealistic portrayals of life. Beyond the digital sphere, Gen Z faces a world grappling with climate change, gun violence, and economic disparity.

However, Gen Z isn't simply succumbing to these pressures. This generation is breaking the silence surrounding mental health, fostering open communication, and destigmatizing mental health issues.

Nahab Fahnbulleh graduated from Texas Southern University and is headed to law school. He takes immense pride in academics, but it wasn't easy making it to the finish line. Between his sophomore and junior years, he struggled financially. The constant rejections from internships, jobs, or campus organization positions he ran for took a toll on him.

"I couldn't lean on my family because they had their financial struggles as well, so I had to figure out how to use the university resources," he said. "I went on campus, saw a counselor and therapist, and learned much about myself. Asking for help made things easier, but it took me weeks before I sought out for it."

Social media became a distraction for him, and it also impacted his mental health. While trying to figure out how to survive the school year, he saw some of his friend's lifestyle that he wished he could experience.

"Not everything you see on the internet is genuine, but it's hard not to feel like you're supposed to achieve something at a certain age," he said. "I saw my friends going on vacations overseas and going through the same struggles as me. I wondered where all that money came from. What am I not doing right? But those negative thoughts kept me from focusing on important matters."

So, instead, Fahnbulleh goes to therapy, plays sports, and spends quality time with close friends and family as his way of taking care of his mental health.

Hope Faith Wiggins is a 14-year-old student at the Texas Online Preparatory School. This overachiever is a TED-Ed speaker alum and has gained acceptance to Lone Star College with hopes of becoming a pediatric oncologist. The straight-A honor student admits that accomplishing such academic achievement involves emotional and mental stress.

"I'm so fixated on getting the perfect score, and I do put pressure on myself to be the best I can be," she said. "My friend Bella died of cancer when she was 15, and it ignited a flame in me to find the cure for childhood cancer. I want to see children live happy and healthy lives."

With the support of her mother, Maxine Wiggins, they have a mother-daughter social media account for educational purposes.

"I use social media to help me find scholarship opportunities. I use it to grow and learn for educational purposes," Hope said. "This generation puts more of their struggles out there. We aren't afraid to share our insecurities, and people use social media as a resource to find ways to cope."

She enjoys playing with her American Girl Doll collection to help her relax and express herself. She also loves spending time with her parents.

Hope Faith Wiggins (center) says the support of her parents has helped her deal with her academic stressors.

Credit: Maxine Wiggins.

Her parents are her biggest support systems and have helped her navigate the challenges that impact her mental health, from social media to academic pressures. No subject is off the table when conversing with her daughter about life and how to respond to online bullies. Gen Z's resourcefulness extends to their coping mechanisms. Following mental health influencers, engaging with positive content, and connecting with like-minded individuals can all contribute to a sense of well-being.

"As a parent, it's important to equip your child with the facts as we know them and then let them make good decisions. On social media, we were bullied all the way down to death threats," Maxine said. "We took a year and a half off to develop a family plan to support each other, so if we run into those situations again, we're fully prepared to deal with them, and she won't be alone when it does."

While Gen Z is leading the charge in open communication about mental health, there's still a long way to go. Increased access to affordable mental health care, improved mental health education in schools, and fostering supportive social environments are crucial steps.

