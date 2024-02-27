Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS), an online full-time private school.

GWUOHS is an online full-time private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools, providing kids in grades 8-12 the opportunity to learn in a remote environment.

GWUOHS has a wide variety of courses, from core classes to a diverse selection of electives including specializations in STEM, liberal arts, and entrepreneurship. Students preparing to enter college will benefit from GWUOHS’s interactive and extensive college prep curriculum, which also provides teacher support and college counseling. In addition to full-time course loads, GWUOHS also now offers part-time enrollment for up to three classes.

“We strive to have the best learning environment for our students so they can reach their full potential,” said GWUOHS head of school Alison Mistretta. “Our school makes it a priority to help each learner fulfill their academic needs.”

There are multiple reasons students choose to learn in an online program for their academic paths. Many students want a safe bully-free learning environment, have specialized needs, and/or desire a flexible schedule to pursue extracurricular goals. At GWUOHS, student well-being and academic readiness is prioritized while also giving students the chance to work and connect with their classmates statewide.

GWUOHS is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year. To learn more about the school, visit https://www.gwuohs.com/.

About George Washington University Online High School

