George Washington University Online High School to Celebrate Class of 2022 with Virtual Ceremony

This year’s grads earned more than $10M in Scholarships and Awards

George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) will celebrate this year’s graduating class with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 25 at 1:00 PM (EST).

GWUOHS is graduating 114 students this year, and the Class of 2022 collectively reports having been offered more than $10 million in scholarships and awards from several higher education institutions and organizations.

GWUOHS students, families, and staff will come together online for this week’s graduation, just as they have for their courses and extracurricular activities throughout the year. A full-time online private college preparatory academy for students in grades 8-12, students enroll from across the U.S. and around the world, receiving a rigorous, personalized education.

“As the Class of 2022 prepares to take charge of the next chapter in their lives, we know their time at GWUOHS has set them up for success,” said Alison Mistretta, GWUOHS Head of School. “We are so proud of all they have achieved, and to have been their partner on their academic and personal journeys thus far.”

Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to colleges and universities across the country and around the world, including George Washington University, New York University, University of California-Berkeley, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, and Tulane University.

Saturday’s virtual ceremony will be a celebration of student achievement, with student speakers, announcements of school and Capstone awards, recognition of Class of 2022 National Honors Society members, and sharing of student’s postsecondary plans for the entire GWUOHS community.

GWUOHS is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. The school’s robust core curriculum, provided by Stride, Inc., is complemented by a unique Journey’s Symposium, which promotes self-awareness, leadership, service and personal success. Combining award-winning curriculum with small class sizes and intensive college counseling, students receive a flexible, individualized education attuned to their own needs and goals.

About the George Washington University Online High School

The George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) is a full-time online private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. GWUOHS gives parents and students in grades 8-12 the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about GWUOHS, visit www.gwuohs.com.

