Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stride, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
35.24 USD   +0.34%
08:35aGeorge Washington University Online High School to Celebrate Class of 2022 with Virtual Ceremony
BU
06/22K12 Private Academy to Celebrate Class of 2022 with Virtual Ceremony
BU
06/15Insight School of Michigan Celebrates Class of 2022 Commencement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

George Washington University Online High School to Celebrate Class of 2022 with Virtual Ceremony

06/23/2022 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year’s grads earned more than $10M in Scholarships and Awards

George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) will celebrate this year’s graduating class with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 25 at 1:00 PM (EST).

GWUOHS is graduating 114 students this year, and the Class of 2022 collectively reports having been offered more than $10 million in scholarships and awards from several higher education institutions and organizations.

GWUOHS students, families, and staff will come together online for this week’s graduation, just as they have for their courses and extracurricular activities throughout the year. A full-time online private college preparatory academy for students in grades 8-12, students enroll from across the U.S. and around the world, receiving a rigorous, personalized education.

“As the Class of 2022 prepares to take charge of the next chapter in their lives, we know their time at GWUOHS has set them up for success,” said Alison Mistretta, GWUOHS Head of School. “We are so proud of all they have achieved, and to have been their partner on their academic and personal journeys thus far.”

Members of the graduating class report having been accepted to colleges and universities across the country and around the world, including George Washington University, New York University, University of California-Berkeley, University of Pennsylvania, Rice University, and Tulane University.

Saturday’s virtual ceremony will be a celebration of student achievement, with student speakers, announcements of school and Capstone awards, recognition of Class of 2022 National Honors Society members, and sharing of student’s postsecondary plans for the entire GWUOHS community.

GWUOHS is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. The school’s robust core curriculum, provided by Stride, Inc., is complemented by a unique Journey’s Symposium, which promotes self-awareness, leadership, service and personal success. Combining award-winning curriculum with small class sizes and intensive college counseling, students receive a flexible, individualized education attuned to their own needs and goals.

About the George Washington University Online High School
The George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) is a full-time online private school accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools. GWUOHS gives parents and students in grades 8-12 the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about GWUOHS, visit www.gwuohs.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about STRIDE, INC.
08:35aGeorge Washington University Online High School to Celebrate Class of 2022 with Virtual..
BU
06/22K12 Private Academy to Celebrate Class of 2022 with Virtual Ceremony
BU
06/15Insight School of Michigan Celebrates Class of 2022 Commencement
BU
06/13Students From Insight Schools of California Are Ready To Be Celebrated with the Graduat..
BU
06/10Minnesota Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2022 with a Long-Awaited Commencement Cer..
BU
06/09Students From Washington Virtual Academy to Be Celebrated with the Online and In-Person..
BU
06/09Students From iQ Academy of California - Los Angeles To Be Celebrated with the In-Perso..
BU
06/09Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Class of 2022 With a Long Awaited Commencement C..
BU
06/09Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville Recognizes Graduating Seniors
BU
06/09Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Students are Ready to Take Charge
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRIDE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 653 M - -
Net income 2022 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 461 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart STRIDE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stride, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIDE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 35,24 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Leslie Ottolenghi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.5.37%1 461
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-0.86%3 533
TAL EDUCATION GROUP20.10%3 062
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.3.34%2 813
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED266.35%2 471
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.44%2 177