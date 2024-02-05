Empowerment Scholarship Account Funds Available for Eligible Families

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is open at Grand Canyon Private Academy (GCPA) a full-time, private college and career preparatory school with financial aid assistance opportunities for Arizona students in grades K-12.

An integrated support team of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches and counselors offers unique learning opportunities through personalized education and strong community relationships. Students and families can access the virtual learning system at any time, from anywhere there is an internet connection. And, with GCPA’s methods, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences.

“Our mission is to cultivate and inspire a community of critical thinkers and future leaders through a student-centric instructional approach, empowering students to shape their path while pursuing their passion,” said GCPA Executive Director Bouchra Bouanani. “The state’s Empowered Scholarship Account funding is a great resource that now makes private education accessible for all.”

The Arizona Department of Education’s Empowered Scholarship Account program (ESA) allows families to control where their children attend school. ESA is available to students who want to attend their school of choice — including GCPA — and allows them to follow their preferred educational journey. More than 74,000 children statewide have benefitted from the state’s ESA initiative*.

Beginning in 7th grade, GCPA students can take career-focused electives and explore options in high-demand fields such as Business and IT. Students have the opportunity to pursue dual enrollment pathways to potentially earn an associate degree alongside a high school diploma. Discovering professional interests while still in high school can help students prepare for success after graduation.

GCPA students start their first world language in Kindergarten. They add a second language in the 9th grade, allowing them to graduate trilingual. This cultivates a sense of community to inspire students to become productive contributors to our society.

GCPA’s curriculum is powered by Stride K12, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

*(Source: Arizona Department of Education)

