Heron Virtual Academy is the state’s only online charter school to partner with Jobs for America’s Graduates

Sixty students at Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (HVASC) will get special graduation support through the national Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program. Of the 33 schools across South Carolina involved in JAG, HVASC is the only virtual charter school in the state to participate and only the second participating virtual school nationwide.

South Carolina’s JAG program boasts a graduation rate of 97%, well above the state’s average of 85%. It has been honored nationally for 12 straight years as the highest-achieving program to help high schoolers graduate.

“JAG has an incredible track record helping students find their passion and put it to work immediately after high school,” said David Crook, CEO of HVASC. “Heron is proud to be the state’s only virtual school in the JAG program, and the second nationwide. Our involvement speaks to the unique opportunities we provide and our commitment to help students learn the skills they will need for success in the workforce.”

Since 1980, JAG has served more than 1.5 million young people. Their model reaches middle school, high school, and out-of-school and collegiate young adult populations who might be struggling with challenges such as health issues, learning disorders, and trauma. In an editorial published earlier this year, South Carolina Governor Herny McMaster wrote, “This program works. It changes lives, and it sharpens our competitive edge…Our young people have the ability; all some need is a little help.”

“JAG students are kids are students of promise, with tremendous potential,” says Jennie Brantley, Program Manager at JAG-SC. “We provide critical support and mentoring to help students explore their interests, find a career, and learn employment skills. We connect them to jobs and post-secondary pathways and provide 12 months of mentoring after they graduate for smooth transitions and problem-solving.”

A dedicated JAG specialist will work with up to 60 Heron students throughout high school and beyond, providing support to:

Identify career pathways students are passionate about

Provide applicable classroom instruction

Offer on-the-job training opportunities

Coordinate mentorships

“Our hope is that the JAG students will discover ways to change the course of their life and prepare them for life after graduation,” said Crook. “That dovetails perfectly with our objective at Heron to help students find alternative pathways to graduation. We look forward to expanding the impact of this program in the future.”

To learn more about the JAG program at HVASC or to enroll a student at the school, visit HVASC.K12.com or call 855.661.0946.

About Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina

Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina is an online public-school program of The Charter Institute at Erskine, serving students across the state of South Carolina. Heron is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about Heron, hvasc.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004010526/en/