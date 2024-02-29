K12, a national leader in online education, is pleased to share that applications for the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program, administered by the Indiana Department of Education, will open on March 1 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Approximately 96% of Hoosier families are eligible for the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program, which offers a vital opportunity for students to access financial aid, pathways to quality education, equal opportunities, and a superior learning experience.

The scholarship collectivity served an impressive 35,698 Hoosier students according to the organization’s website. Participating K12 virtual private schools include FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, GEO Focus Academy of Indiana, and Marian University Preparatory School.

A free on-demand webinar provided by K12 offers a deep dive into the powerful resource for students and families interested in applying.

Please visit the official website at indianachoiceprogram.org to learn more and apply.

About K12

At K12 (a Stride, Inc. company) (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning-where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

