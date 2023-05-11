Advanced search
    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
2023-05-11
40.98 USD   -1.34%
10:01aInsight School of Kansas Celebrates Class of 2023 with In-Person Commencement
BU
05/10Alabama Destinations Career Academy Celebrates Class of 2023 With Well-Deserved Commencement Ceremony
BU
05/10Local Piedmont Student Wins Regional Spelling Bee
BU
Insight School of Kansas Celebrates Class of 2023 with In-Person Commencement

05/11/2023 | 10:01am EDT
The students of Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), an online public school serving 7-12 grade students throughout the state since 2008, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. ISKS will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on May 13 at 2:00 PM CDT.

“Graduation day is one of my favorite days of the year! It is a day our students have their shining moment; we recognize all of their hard work, and celebrate their future,” said Insight School of Kansas Head of School Cassandra Barton. “We’re so happy for all students who made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the Insight School of Kansas class of 2023 – which includes 100 graduates, 20 of which will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5, reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school. Collectively, the Class of 2023 reports having been awarded nearly $39,000 worth of college scholarships.

Brandon Haynes is ISKS’s 2023 valedictorian and plans to attend University of Kansas to pursue pre-law through the Legal Education Accelerated Degree program, a 3+3 law program with the KU College of Liberal Arts and the KU School of Law after graduation. Georgia Brandyberry is the class salutatorian and will attend Fort Hays State University to study healthcare.

Insight School of Kansas’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Insight School of Kansas students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. ISKS provides students in grades 9-12 with career prep opportunities to explore career options, take core academic courses and electives in high-demand career areas, and gain an edge for the future.

Insight School of Kansas invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Kansas 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 PM CDT

WHERE: Spring Hill High School 19701 S Ridgeview Road, Spring Hill KS 66083

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Cassandra Barton at cbarton@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Central Michigan University. As part of the Kansas public school system, ISKS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISMI, visit insightsks.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2023
