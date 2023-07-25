South Carolina’s newest online school provides students a dynamic learning environment that explores college and career interests through a tailored and engaging experience.

Carolus Online Academy (COA), a virtual charter school committed to providing students across South Carolina with opportunities for college and career readiness, is now welcoming families to apply for the 2023-2024 school year. Initially enrolling students in kindergarten to eighth grade, the tuition-free, online public school will expand to include grades K through 12 for the 2024-2025 academic year.

With a combination of engaging curriculum, caring teachers, and innovative career exploration opportunities, COA is proud to offer a new environment for South Carolina students that embraces the idea of career preparation as early as elementary school. The school’s opening comes as the state celebrates major economic development, projects huge job growth over the next 10 years, and continues to make numerous investments in preparing future generations to excel in South Carolina’s workforce. Carolus is following a growing education approach that provides students a better understanding of what they want to do after high school and what it will take to get there.

“At Carolus Online Academy, we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to access a transformative education that prepares them for their future,” says John Pallasch, Carolus Online Academy Board Chair. “The groundwork for our children’s future begins as early as kindergarten – ultimately setting students on a clear path for success with endeavors such as employment, enrollment, or enlistment.”

Driven by an award-winning curriculum and a renowned online learning platform powered by K12, Carolus offers students a personalized learning experience, dedicated teachers, highly interactive programs, and opportunities to build community through social events, clubs, and extracurricular activities.

To promote personalized learning, COA instructors are South Carolina-certified teachers and counselors who partner with families to provide support tailored to each student’s individual needs, abilities, and interests. Teachers perform ongoing data evaluation to identify students who are mastering the curriculum or those who may need additional support, plus the live, virtual class sessions provide real-time feedback and engagement.

Starting as early as kindergarten, COA students will participate in teacher-guided career learning, virtual and in-person field trips, and sessions with guest speakers. Middle school students will take a career exploration course – an unparalleled opportunity to learn more about 15+ industries that align with the largest workforce needs in South Carolina like Hospitality, Health and Human Services, and Business Marketing. This course will also equip students with necessary skills including time management, communication, and collaboration.

"Our schools - both traditional and alternative pathways – play a vital role in shaping the future of South Carolina’s workforce. By providing career readiness programs to our young students, schools like Carolus Online Academy equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in South Carolina's growing and ever-evolving job market," says Representative Terry Alexander, South Carolina House District 59. "Embracing innovation and adaptability in education is essential to ensuring our students' success and fostering a strong, competitive workforce here in the Palmetto State."

Carolus Online Academy was approved by the South Carolina Public Charter School District. Its curriculum is provided by K12, a leader in online education for more than 20 years. For more information on COA, enrollment, or for any questions, please visit https://coa.k12.com/.

About Carolus Online Academy:

Established in 2023, Carolus Online Academy (COA) is a tuition-free online public school. COA empowers South Carolina students through its college and career prep program, personalized learning focus, passionate teachers, social events, extracurriculars, and a highly interactive curriculum. COA has access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about COA, visit https://coa.k12.com/

