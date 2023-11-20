Communiqué officiel de STRIDE, INC.

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), an online public school offering individualized and flexible education to students grades K-12 is proud to highlight its best academic performance ever.

LAVCA has shown incredible growth according to the School Performance Scores (SPS) released by the Louisiana Department of Education for 2023. The Overall Index Score for the school has grown over 7 points this year, with the graduation rate also climbing an incredible 15.8 points.

“Congratulations, LAVCA! Our school’s increasing performance grade is a reflection of our students, families, teachers, and staff,” says Danielle Scott, Executive Director. “We know we still have room to grow, and will do everything we can to make that happen for Louisiana families. We’re excited about the future.”

One of only two online public K-12 grade schools in the state, LAVCA has been serving students since 2011. LAVCA curriculum allows students a unique learning environment where learning at an individualized pace is encouraged, and flexibility is a priority. This allows learners to take school with them and create a personalized educational experience.

“Even in an accountability framework designed for traditional brick and mortar schools, we’ve seen year over year gains at LAVCA, and for that we are proud,” said Dujan Johnson, CSAL, Inc. Superintendent.

Students choose online classes at LAVCA for a number of reasons—some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. LAVCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art and music as well as a host of electives. Live virtual classes are taught by state-licensed teachers. The school has also earned statewide recognition for its vital role in education options for students.

“I am so thankful for LAVCA's quality program and effective staff. Our son has excelled over the last five years and the supportive environment, virtual class sessions, and challenging curriculum set the stage for his love of learning and 4.0 GPA,” said Jamie Henshaw, LAVCA parent. “The school programs created an opportunity for him to captain his eSports team and prepare him for college. And, on top of all this, the teaching staff are an incredible mix of genuine care coupled with academic competency. I am proud to be a Pelican Parent!”

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy:

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a partnership between Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs, and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

