    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:55:15 2023-06-15 am EDT
39.88 USD   -0.52%
Maine Virtual Students Celebrated at Class of 2023 Commencement
BU
Coursera and MedCerts Partnership Brings In-Demand Healthcare Courses to Global Learner Community
BU
K12 National Spelling Bee Names 2023 Winners
BU
Maine Virtual Students Celebrated at Class of 2023 Commencement

06/15/2023 | 09:26am EDT
Over 150 students from Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving students in grades 7-12 throughout the state, celebrated their graduation virtually.

Students from MEVA have reported they will attend Universities, Colleges, community colleges in their area, vocational education programs, as well as joining branches of the military. Some of the schools our graduates have been accepted to are Central Maine Community College, Southern Maine Community College, University of Maine, Eastern Maine Community College, and Kennebec Valley Community College.

Valedictorian Tegan Hemond, from Minot, will be attending Central Maine Community College and was awarded $14,500 towards her college education from the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. Salutatorians were Jazelle Rodriguez, from Blue Hill, who will pursue art and music, and Hailey Sousa from Rumford.

“It was wonderful to highlight all the hard work put forth by the Class of 2023,” said Dr. Melinda Browne, Head of School/Executive Director of MEVA. “We’re so happy to watch our students head on into their future, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

For any questions about the celebrations or the school, please contact Stephanie Emery at semery@mainevirtual.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine. For more information about MEVA, visit www.mainevirtualacademy.org.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 817 M - -
Net income 2023 121 M - -
Net cash 2023 40,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 690 M 1 690 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna Meacham Blackman Chief Financial Officer
Craig R. Barrett Chairman
Leslie Ottolenghi EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Steven Bryan Fink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.30.12%1 690
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.17.03%6 925
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-10.35%4 029
EAST BUY HOLDING LIMITED-42.00%3 942
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-0.80%3 093
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.-3.09%1 848
