MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with The George Washington University Hospital that gives GW Hospital employees professional development opportunities.

Through the partnership, interested GW Hospital employees will be awarded scholarships through The GW Hospital Learning Academy to pursue careers as Central Sterile Processing Techs, Pharmacy Techs, and Patient Care Techs at GW Hospital.

“The meaningful partnership with MedCerts is an exciting endeavor as it will assist our employees with beginning new careers in a high-demand field,” said Kim Russo, CEO of The George Washington University Hospital. “We support the education and career development of our employees as well as the greater DC community. I believe that MedCerts will assist with training the leaders of tomorrow and allowing opportunities for growth that align with our mission to support our employees and local community.”

Over the next five years, GW Hospital will undergo significant expansion with the development of a new hospital, various urgent-care centers, and other health facilities resulting in an increased demand for healthcare workers throughout the D.C. Metropolitan area. This partnership aims to fill that demand while offering support and professional development to current GW Hospital employees.

"We are so excited about the potential of this partnership between MedCerts and The George Washington University Hospital," Todd Goldthwaite, Managing Director of Portfolio Companies at Stride Inc. said. "Not only are we working together to fill healthcare vacancies in an efficient and innovative way, but we’re also creating professional development opportunities for GW Hospital's current employees and creating new career paths – and ultimately building a stronger workforce – for the residents of Washington D.C."

As the national leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals in the high-demand areas of healthcare. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

About MedCerts

MedCerts is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers, and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed more than 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with more than 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts-trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About The George Washington University Hospital

The George Washington University Hospital is a 395-bed tertiary care, academic medical center located in downtown Washington, DC. Featuring a Level I Trauma Center and a Level III NICU, GW Hospital offers clinical expertise in a variety of areas including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, women’s health, and advanced surgery including robotic and minimally invasive surgery. The mission of The George Washington University Hospital is to provide the highest quality health care, advanced medical technology and world-class service to its patients in an academic medical center dedicated to education and research. For more information, visit gwhospital.com.

