    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
05/25/2023
40.53 USD   -1.59%
New Mexico Destinations Career Academy Celebrates Class of 2023 Commencement

05/25/2023 | 11:01am EDT
The students of New Mexico Destinations Career Academy (NMDCA), a program of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. New Mexico Destinations Career Academy will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023 at 10 am (MT).

“We’re excited to celebrate our incredible graduates and give them the shining moment they deserve,” said NMDCA Head of School Gerald Horacek “Our students have come so far, and we are looking forward to seeing what their bright futures hold.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 88 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school.

New Mexico Destinations Career Academys graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

At career learning-focused schools like NMDCA, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Health Sciences and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

NMDCA invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: New Mexico Destinations Career Academys 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 26, 2023 at 10 am (MT).

WHERE: Virtual

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact the high school principal Sean Wootton at swootton@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an accredited, full-time program of the Gallup McKinley County Schools that serves New Mexico students in grades K-12. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMDCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about NMDCA, visit nmdca.k12.com.


