Ohio Digital Learning School Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2023-2024 School Year

Free online high school ideal opportunity for students and adults seeking to earn high school diploma

Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), a full-time online public high school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is now accepting students for the 2023-24 school year.

ODLS offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering a rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students seeking alternative pathways to education, career and college. ODLS offers tuition-free learning to students in grades 9-12, ages 16-21, who reside in Ohio. In addition, the school offers a 22+ Program to assist adults with earning their diplomas.

“At ODLS we understand that every student has unique needs, and we work to help them on their journey to achieve their diploma,” said Kate Harkless, head of school at ODLS. “Whether it’s for our credit recovery program or your entire high school career, we can ensure each student receives a personalized, quality education.”

The school is an ideal option, in particular, for students who may have dropped out in the past or are at risk of not graduating. Many students and families choose ODLS because it provides a safe, quality alternative to a traditional brick-and-mortar education. In addition, students who may be behind on credits or need the opportunity to revisit a difficult class can benefit from the credit recovery program.

ODLS offers flexible class schedules as well as live classes online five days a week. ODLS’s mentor teachers provide one-on-one support for each student throughout the entire high school careers.

More information on enrollment and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at odls.k12.com.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12, ages 16-21. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005038/en/