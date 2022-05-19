Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Celebrates Class of 2022 with Well-Deserved Commencement Ceremony

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), a tuition-free public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate the Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 21st at 3PM. A link to a livestream of the ceremony will be available at OVCA’s Facebook page.

“While our students attend classes online, hosting in-person events like graduation provides an opportunity to come together and strengthen our school community,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “OVCA is honored to host this ceremony to recognize all the achievements of the amazing Class of 2022. It is a great celebration of families, friends and staff as our high school seniors end one journey and begin the next.”

Collectively, the Class of 2022 – which includes more than 193 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Oral Roberts University, University of Tulsa, University of Maine, Amarillo College, and the University of Louisville.

Braden Wesson is Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy valedictorian and plans to study Information Science and Technology at the University of Oklahoma after graduation. Brendan Barker is the class salutatorian. The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Representative Ryan Martinez.

Students enroll in OVCA for a number of reasons – some are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting. OVCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, history, art, as well as a host of electives. These live virtual classes are taught by Oklahoma state-certified teachers.

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 21st, 2022 @ 3 PM.

Live stream here: https://www.facebook.com/OklahomaVirtualCharterAcademy

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Edmond 1300 E 33rd St Edmond, OK 73013

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Audra Plummer at aplummer@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.

