    LRN   US86333M1080

STRIDE, INC.

(LRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:39:18 am EDT
39.37 USD   +5.69%
Online Students from New Mexico To Be Celebrated with the In-Person and Virtual Graduation Ceremonies They Earned

05/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
After two years of questions and distractions, the students from New Mexico Destinations Career Academy (NMDCA), a program of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools are ready for graduation day, highlighted by the fact that some of them will meet each other in-person for the very first time!

The various high school in-person ceremonies took place on May 19, 20 and 21, 2022. A virtual ceremony is set for May 27th.

“Our students have so many challenges, and I am grateful that this graduating class had the opportunity to push through them without having to change their day-to-day routine,” said Executive Director Gerald Horacek. “We’ve all worked so hard these past few years and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”

This year, the Gallup McKinley County Schools NMDCA program will graduate over 40 students collectively. The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across New Mexico and beyond including University of New Mexico, New Mexico State, Clovis Community College, and Eastern New Mexico University.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

At the career learning-focused schools, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Health Sciences and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

NMDCA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. For any questions about the celebrations, please contact MaryRose Paterson at mpaterson1@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an accredited, full-time program of the Gallup McKinley County Schools that serves New Mexico students in grades K-12. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMDCA is tuition-free, and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about NMDCA, visit nmdca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 653 M - -
Net income 2022 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 545 M 1 545 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 83,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,25 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Jeaho Rhyu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Medina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel A. Davis Executive Chairman
Rob Banwarth Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Leslie Ottolenghi Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRIDE, INC.10.68%1 545
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.2.61%2 800
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-9.41%2 296
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.2.86%2 115
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-48.57%1 833
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.61%1 590