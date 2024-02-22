Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), a tuition-free, online public school offering students a flexible and adaptable learning environment.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, IAVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering enriching curriculum designed for students who seek alternative pathways to education. The online public school is dedicated to seeing students statewide in Iowa succeed through their individualized learning curriculum, dedicated teachers, flexible schedules and personalized support to meet families where they are.

Serving K-12th grade students, IAVA offers a robust online curriculum, where students attend live virtual classes in core subjects and a host of electives. With a 35% enrollment increase in the last two years, IAVA gives students numerous opportunities to explore their passions through Honors, Advanced Placement, and Concurrent Enrollment courses. Equipped with in-person events and activities, field trips, and clubs, IAVA is NCAA approved and the staff work tirelessly to see students thrive in an environment catered to them.

Support for students is offered through a connected team of school leaders, teachers, and academic coaches who offer exceptional care and community resources for students and families. Online education through IAVA is accessible anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection, truly working for the students to fit their unique schedules.

“Our goal is to not only prepare students for life beyond graduation but also to inspire students to reach for their highest potential. Through student-centered education and support, we are cultivating future leaders for our nation,” said the schools’ Executive Director, Steve Hoff. “With accountability built into the curriculum, we believe each student deserves flexibility and support while pursuing their passions.”

IAVA curriculum is powered by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Open enrollment for Iowa Virtual Academy begins Thursday, February 22. For more information on open enrollment, visit IAVA.

