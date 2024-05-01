Tech Elevator’s Scholarship program advocating for underrepresented communities in tech announced its latest award recipients. Among the recipients, Pittsburgh resident, Michelle Hanna was selected for the scholarship.

To date, Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) and a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, has committed over $1M to establish the Represent Tech program and provide access to underrepresented groups with a quality tech education and a future in the world of technology.

“Growing up in an environment where money was always tight, I had nobody to rely on except myself when it came to schooling expenses,” said Michelle Hanna, a Represent Tech Scholarship recipient. “When I received the phone call notifying me of the result, I was about to jump up in excitement whilst also wanting to just sit down and let out a huge sigh of relief. It was as if I had received a sign letting me know that starting a career in tech was the right choice. I am immensely grateful and honored for this opportunity, and my family is excitedly cheering me on as I embark on a new journey in a new career path.”

Hanna previously worked as a front office manager at a hotel property. With her tech education, she hopes to work in software development in the food service industry working on applications to improve the customer experience.

Tech Elevator is proud to offer scholarships to historically underrepresented groups creating greater accessibility to careers in technology. To be eligible, a candidate must be accepted and enrolled in an upcoming cohort, be job seeking, and eligible to work in the United States.

To learn more about Tech Elevator’s Represent Tech program, visit https://www.techelevator.com/bootcamp/scholarships/.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through our 14-week, full-time, part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care in everything we do, Tech Elevator has placed over 3,000 graduates into software development roles in over 800 companies nationwide. We have consistently been an industry leader for job placement outcomes and are committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

About Represent Tech

Represent Tech is an initiative of Tech Elevator, creating greater accessibility to careers in technology and amplifying social impact by diversifying tech talent. We award merit-based scholarships through competitive selection based on skills and aptitude, enabling the potential of these future technology leaders.

Graduates have industry-leading tech job placement rate within 180 days of completing the program— results that speak to our focus on quality education and student success and which have earned us recognition as one of the top bootcamps in the country. We put credible outcomes at the center of our business, which is why we partner with the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (cirr.org) to provide transparent and consistent reporting on our students’ journeys.

