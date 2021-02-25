Log in
Set Your Child Up for Success: Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

02/25/2021 | 09:32am EST
After an academic year like no other, Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA), a tuition-free public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

OVCA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving students a personalized experience and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

With innovative technology, inspiring teachers and an interactive curriculum, OVCA’s online instruction platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

“We are excited to provide families across the state with a virtual learning option,” said OVCA Head of School Audra Plummer. “This year has proven families need options when it comes to education. OVCA is providing consistent and positive schooling for students. We consider it a privilege to work with Oklahoma families and we are happy to be there for those seeking a trusted, online school solution.”

OVCA students access the school’s curriculum anywhere with an internet connection, and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. Students are offered a yearlong course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science and history, as well as elective courses such as world languages, arts, music, technology, and career exploration.

Within the first few weeks of the school year, high school students work with staff to create a graduation plan, which might include concurrent enrollment, Advanced Placement® coursework, or internships outside of school.

“My son has flourished since starting with OVCA this past school year,” said OVCA parent Jennifer Richardson. “His 2nd grade teacher is always available to answer any questions and help him to be a success. I smile knowing how much he is learning and seeing how far he has come all through OVCA.”

Students chose public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while focusing on academic goals.

To support academic success, OVCA families are connected via the school’s Community Family Advisor program. Families are assigned an OVCA Community Family Advisor to help connect with other students and families in their local communities. OVCA students connect with online clubs focused on their interests, such as photography, pets, arts & crafts, fishing, and more. This year, OVCA high schools opened an esports team to compete in online tournaments and to foster a virtual school community.

OVCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. OVCA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in Oklahoma. To learn more about the school and how to enroll, visit ovca.k12.com.

About Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy

Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy (OVCA) is a full-time public charter school authorized by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and serves Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Oklahoma public school system, OVCA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about OVCA, visit ovca.k12.com.


© Business Wire 2021
